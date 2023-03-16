Jollibee posts double-digit profits growth in 2022 on resurgent consumer spending

Consolidated revenues rose 38% on an annual basis to P211.9 billion in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp. saw its earnings balloon in 2022 as the food service giant’s bottom line benefitted from resurgent consumer spending.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, Jollibee reported its net income expanded 33.4% year-on-year to P7.34 billion in 2022.

Overall sales of the food service giant were lifted by the domestic economy’s reopening in 2022. System wide sales, which JFC uses to measure all sales to consumers, skyrocketed to 40.2% on-year to P296.8 billion last year.

Broken down, JFC noted that its segments abroad — SuperFoods, Europe, Middle, Africa and Asia, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and North America — recorded double-digit growth in 2022.

Same store sales in the Philippines advanced 40.6% on an annual basis while internationally, it grew 7.7%.

Sales performance in China suffered owing to the country’s zero Covid policy.

“Dine-in sales improved significantly driven by increased mobility due to easing of restrictions in markets where we operate,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, company chief executive, said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — another measure of financial strength — zoomed up 32.2% year-on-year to P31.2 billion in 2022.

Jollibee said it is looking to spend P17-19 billion in 2023 for capital expenditures, as the company is eyeing to open 550-600 owned and franchised stores this year. Jollibee was operating 6,480 stores worldwide as of 2022.

Shares in Jollibee ended the morning trade down by 3.48%, tracking losses in the main index. — Ramon Royandoyan