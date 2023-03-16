Converge's 2022 earnings get lift from new subscribers

MANILA, Philippines — New residential and enterprise subscribers lifted Converge ICT Solutions Inc.’s earnings in 2022, helping the company weather persistent headwinds.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the broadband provider reported its net income after tax inched up 3.9% year-on-year to P7.44 billion in 2022.

Consolidated revenues leapfrogged 27.3% on-year to P33.7 billion, on the back of new subscribers.

Broken down, revenues from its residential segment expanded 27.4% on annual basis to P23.13 billion in 2022. The publicly-listed broadband specialist noted that its subscriber base grew 11% in the same period.

Converge noted it deployed 312,000 new fiber-to-the-home ports in the final quarter of 2022, totalling an estimated 7.9 million.

The company said that 14.9 million households, equivalent to 56.2 nationwide coverage, subscribed to its services in 2022.

On the other hand, enterprise revenues ballooned 26.4% on-year to P3.35 billion in 2022, as Converge noted “strong revenue growth” from its small and medium enterprise and wholesale segments. The domestic economy’s reopening supported the segment’s expansion in the past year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2022 advanced 30.7% on-year to P19.35 billion.

Converge pencilled in P12-15 billion for its capital expenditures budget in 2023. This will bankroll port deployment in Visayas and Mindanao, modem installation for new subscribers and investments in subsea cables, among others. Incumbent broadband players are now bracing for a new competition after Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, was launched in the Philippines. — Ramon Royandoyan