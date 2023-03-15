^

DM Wenceslao ekes out growth in 2022 as expansion pays off

Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 3:22pm
Aseana One, the first building built on Aseana City.
DMW / Released

MANILA, Philippines — D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (DMW) managed to eke out growth in 2022 on the back of its existing and expansion projects. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange index on Wednesday, the publicly-listed property developer reported its net income inched up 3% year-on-year to P2.1 billion in 2022 amid external headwinds. 

The domestic economy reopened in 2022, but resurgent demand fueled consumer price growth that battered the public’s purchasing power. 

Rental revenues, which comprise revenues from its land, building and other revenues such as parking fees, rose 9% year-on-year to P2.2 billion. The company said this accounted for 52% of revenues.

DMW listed down its various expansion projects in the past year, which included a 1.4 hectare lease contract with St. Luke’s Medical Center and the construction of Parqal, its flagship commercial project, which hit an 89% completion rate in December 2022. 

In a statement, DMW is optimistic on the real estate sector in the coming years, citing the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 as boosting the sector’s prospects. 

“DMW heeds to this challenge through our continued build-out of Aseana City based on social and environmental sustainability principles,” said chief executive officer Delfin Angelo Wenceslao. 

Revenues from its residential segment expanded to P1.3 billion in 2022, as the company recognized revenues from its units. — Ramon Royandoyan

