^

Business

Exports plunge worsen trade deficit in January

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 10:06am
Exports plunge worsen trade deficit in January
In this undated photo, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) accommodates cruise ships to strengthen the country's tourism.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s trade deficit continued to widen in January, as the country’s prized exports posted huge declines, which an analyst noted crimped the peso’s ascent at the start of the year.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday showed the trade deficit expanded 27.2% year-on-year to $5.74 billion in January. A trade deficit occurs when the country’s imports bill outgrows export sales.

The January gap was also bigger than the $4.5 billion trade deficit recorded in December.

Overall, the country’s external trade was shaved 2.4% on-year to $16.2 billion in January. This proved to be a better outturn compared to an 8.9% contraction in December.

Data broken down showed exports plunged 13.5% year-on-year to $5.23 billion in January. Shipments of electronic products, the country’s top exports, fell 19.2% on an annual basis to $2.83 billion.

Imports, on the other hand, advanced 3.9% compared to a year ago to $10.9 billion in January. The imports bill expanded on the back of expensive mineral ore and fuel shipments into the country.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the latest trade data dragged the peso’s performance against regional currencies.

“Wider than expected trade deficit was one of the main reasons for PHP lagging the January Asia fx rally,” he said in a Viber message.

Mapa attributed the decline in exports from softening demand from China and in electronics.

“We could see exports recover in coming months should the China reopening gather steam,” he added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

TRADE DEFICIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
A bill seeking to increase the daily wage of private sector workers to meet the minimum standard for a family living wage...
Business
fbtw
MVP mulls retirement

MVP mulls retirement

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan is contemplating retirement and is in search of new CEOs for conglomerate Metro Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
PLDT Inc.’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. will slash the prices of its mobile services to support growing...
Business
fbtw
Tycoons present infrastructure wish list to Marcos

Tycoons present infrastructure wish list to Marcos

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Some of the country’s most prominent tycoons have presented to President Marcos a wish list of measures on how to improve...
Business
fbtw

Blame Marina for MT Princess Express sinking

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
While the focus on the sinking of the MT Princess Express tanker last Feb. 28 remains largely about the cleanup operations of spilled diesel and industrial fuel oil polluting a growing number of island coastlines,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Cheaper internet is here! and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Cheaper internet is here! and 3 more market updates

2 hours ago
I guess if dropping a router by 18% is helping empowering to someone, then... I’m happy for that person.
Business
fbtw
AREIT share swap priced at P37.00/share

AREIT share swap priced at P37.00/share

2 hours ago
If you’re interested in REITs, this is a great disclosure to get a feel for the issues in play whenever a parent uploads...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific looking to pivot into cold storages

Metro Pacific looking to pivot into cold storages

2 hours ago
MPI isn’t the only conglo on the cold storage hunt, so it makes sense for the tone of the article to suggest that things...
Business
fbtw
SVB collapse: a contagion risk?

SVB collapse: a contagion risk?

3 hours ago
But financial analysts say measures taken by US authorities could contain the damage, but the markets are anxious.
Business
fbtw
Biden says US banking system 'safe' despite contagion fears

Biden says US banking system 'safe' despite contagion fears

3 hours ago
Silicon Valley Bank -- a key lender to startups across the United States since the 1980s -- collapsed after a sudden run on...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with