Car sales improve in February

Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.

MANILA, Philippines — Local car manufacturers continued to reap the benefits of a reopened Philippine economy as sales jumped up in February.

A total of 30,905 units were sold in February, expanding 27.2% year-on-year, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) released Monday.

Year-to-date, CAMPI-TMA sold 60,404 units since the start of the year.

Local carmakers are targeting 408,300 units to be sold in 2023, projecting a sales growth of 10-15%.

Vehicle sales are often used as barometers of economic strength. The central bank, for instance, closely follows this to measure consumer appetite for durable goods.

Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.

Of the total sales in February, commercial vehicles accounted for 76.74%. Cars sold under this segment inched up 7.8% month-on-month to 23,716.

Sales of passenger cars, which account 23.26% market share, contracted 4.22% month-on-month in the same month at 7,189.

CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez attributed the resurgent appetite for vehicles to the reopened domestic economy. Data showed the industry sold 352,592 units in 2022, which exceeded their target.

“Favorable various economic indicators are prevailing, leading to improving the overall outlook of the economy alongside increasing consumer demand for new motor vehicles,” he said in a statement. — Ramon Royandoyan