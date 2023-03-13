^

Car sales improve in February

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 1:24pm
Car sales improve in February
Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Local car manufacturers continued to reap the benefits of a reopened Philippine economy as sales jumped up in February. 

A total of 30,905 units were sold in February, expanding 27.2% year-on-year, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) released Monday. 

Year-to-date, CAMPI-TMA sold 60,404 units since the start of the year.

Local carmakers are targeting 408,300 units to be sold in 2023, projecting a sales growth of 10-15%. 

Vehicle sales are often used as barometers of economic strength. The central bank, for instance, closely follows this to measure consumer appetite for durable goods.

Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.

Of the total sales in February, commercial vehicles accounted for 76.74%. Cars sold under this segment inched up 7.8% month-on-month to 23,716. 

Sales of passenger cars, which account 23.26% market share, contracted 4.22% month-on-month in the same month at 7,189.

CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez attributed the resurgent appetite for vehicles to the reopened domestic economy. Data showed the industry sold 352,592 units in 2022, which exceeded their target.

“Favorable various economic indicators are prevailing, leading to improving the overall outlook of the economy alongside increasing consumer demand for new motor vehicles,” he said in a statement. — Ramon Royandoyan

 

Big corporates and small farmers

By Boo Chanco

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Perhaps the message is finally being heard.
fbtw

Bank rout

By Wilson Sy | 13 hours ago
Financial stocks tanked as the SPDR S&P Bank ETF tumbled 11.1 percent in two days.
fbtw
Farmers' group claims P7.7 billion loss due to undervalued rice imports

By Danessa Rivera

Farmers’ group claims P7.7 billion loss due to undervalued rice imports

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
The government lost as much as P7.7 billion due to the undervaluation of rice imports, with a farmer group urging the government...
fbtw
S&P unit upgrades Philippine growth forecast

By Louella Desiderio

S&P unit upgrades Philippine growth forecast

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Philippine economy may grow by 5.8 percent this year, faster than its earlier 5.6 percent projection, due to sustained...
fbtw

Effective dispute resolution strategy sought

By Louella Desiderio

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
While the Philippine government is looking at public-private partnerships as one of the modes for undertaking infrastructure development, having an efficient dispute management process should be made a priority to...
ABS-CBN says Rockwell Land studying 'redevelopment' of QC headquarters

ABS-CBN says Rockwell Land studying 'redevelopment' of QC headquarters

2 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. said it is in talks with Rockwell Land Corp. to “redevelop” the network’s headquarters.
PNP signs deal to bring police clearance desks to all CityMalls, more SM malls

PNP signs deal to bring police clearance desks to all CityMalls, more SM malls

3 hours ago
Azurin said this will allow the public to get their police clearances — a requirement for most job and some school applications...
Government urged to review tax breaks for electric vehicles

Government urged to review tax breaks for electric vehicles

3 hours ago
Saying it “lacks inclusivity”, the current tax incentive scheme for electric vehicles (EVs) should be amended,...
PSE bracing for SVB bank failure ripple?

PSE bracing for SVB bank failure ripple?

4 hours ago
Quick look at the week ahead
Brokerage DragonFi starts operations and 2 more market updates

Brokerage DragonFi starts operations and 2 more market updates

4 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
