Pag-IBIG sees sustained hike in loan demand

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Pag-IBIG’s board of trustees formally approved its earlier pronouncement in January on the postponement of the contribution hike that was supposed to take effect this year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is confident that the growing loan demand of members will be met even after the formalization of the deferment of its contribution hike.

Pag-IBIG’s board of trustees formally approved its earlier pronouncement in January on the postponement of the contribution hike that was supposed to take effect this year.

The move was postponed as workers and business owners are still recovering from the pandemic.

Despite the deferment, Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency is capable of addressing the growing loan demand of members amid good financial standing on the back of strong collections.

“Our strong financial position shall allow us to again postpone the increase in our contribution rates for a year,” Acosta said.

Last year, Pag-IBIG posted several record highs in terms of member savings collections, loan payments, loan releases and home loan takeout, among others.

Pag-IBIG was originally scheduled to raise contribution rates in 2021 as it saw that the increase was necessary.

At the time, Pag-IBIG projected that the amount of loans disbursed would eventually outpace the total collections from both loan payments and members’ contributions.

However, the move was deferred for three years due to the impact of the pandemic on members and the business community.

Pag-IBIG will still conduct dialogues with labor and employer groups over the coming months to discuss the need to hike contributions by January 2024.

Consultations will be done to prepare and study for the increase, given that Pag-IBIG last raised contributions for members and employers way back in 1986.

Over the next six years, Pag-IBIG intends to finance at least 708,000 housing units.

Pag-IBIG has 14 million active members and has P800 billion in total assets. The figure is expected to reach P1.5 trillion by 2028.

