Index ekes out gain amid regional rout

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2023 | 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,711.49, up slightly by 6.37 points or 0.10 percent. On the other hand, the broader All Shares index fell to 3,585.66, down by 4.55 points or 0.13 percent.
MANILA, Philippines — Local share prices managed to advance yesterday, bucking a general downturn in regional markets, as last minute bargain hunting in select stocks pushed the main index higher for a sixth straight day.

Regina Capital said Philippine equities still managed to ride on the positive momentum of better-than-expected inflation print in February, which eased to 8.6 percent from 8.7 percent in January.

Total value turnover yesterday was thin at P5.45 billion despite the last-minute uptick. Market breadth was negative, 120 to 72, while 46 issues were unchanged.

Meanwhile, in most emerging Asian markets, shares tumble after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck an unexpectedly hawkish tone overnight and raised the possibility of the US central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than previously expected in response to recent strong data, Powell said on the first day of his semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony before Congress.

After a series of jumbo hikes last year, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in its last two meetings.

However, resilient economic data since start of this year had stoked fears the US central bank might return to larger rate rises, which Powell acknowledged.

“If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes,” Powell said.

Markets are now pricing in an almost 70 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s March 21-22 policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool, up from about a 30 percent a day ago.

“Powell has essentially opened the door to 50 basis point hike,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“He has given the Fed optionality, but one suspects he would be loath to do so as it is not a good look to change tactics when you’ve only just moved down to 25 basis points increments.”

