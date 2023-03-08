^

S&P expects sluggish Philippine credit growth on rising interest rates

Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 5:12pm
Pixabay
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Credit expansion is expected to sputter this year, as its fate is tied with a domestic economy grappling with brutally high inflation and expensive borrowing costs, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In an emailed commentary on Wednesday, one of the Big Three credit ratings agencies forecast that credit growth within the Philippine economy will slow down to 7-9% in 2023. Their outlook reflected loan uptake that will suffer at the hand of higher interest rates.

“Slower economic growth, higher inflation and interest rates will dampen credit demand,” the commentary read.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas already reflect that slowdown. The latest data showed that loan growth, despite recording 18 straight months of expansion, softened in January to 10.4% year-on-year. This was lower than the December outturn.

That said, S&P noted that since core inflation, computed without volatile items such as fuel, remained elevated, this will compel the BSP to keep hiking borrowing costs further. 

Interest rates currently stood at 6%, as the BSP has injected 400 basis points since May last year to tame inflation. 

Central banks hike its key policy rate to temper credit and consumer demand, which spur inflation. Rate increases take 12 to 18 months to seep into an economy. 

Inflation hit 8.6% year-on-year in February, as the domestic economy witnessed consumer prices shot up as supply chain disruptions and expensive fuel prices remained.

Optimism surrounding the reopening of the Philippine economy last year, which fueled loan recovery and the uptick in consumer prices, will waver as headwinds persist. For S&P, this will drag credit growth in 2023, considering that loan demand was driven by credit cards, corporate and housing loans.

Even then, the bevvy of interest rate hikes unleashed by the central bank will likely be felt by the domestic economy this year, S&P said. — Ramon Royandoyan

Water

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
What we call summer here has just started. We are resigned to having our power situation iffy, at best. But more important than power, will we have enough water?
