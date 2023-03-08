^

Business

Philippine debt balloons to P13.7 trillion in January

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippine debt balloons to P13.7 trillion in January
Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that the national debt settled at P13.7 trillion as of end-January, rising by 2.1 percent from P13.42 trillion in end-2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s outstanding debt jumped to its highest level of P13.7 trillion in January, largely due to the government’s global bond issuance, with further increases expected amid high interest rates globally.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that the national debt settled at P13.7 trillion as of end-January, rising by 2.1 percent from P13.42 trillion in end-2022.

On a yearly basis, the debt stock increased by 14 percent from P12.03 trillion in January last year.

The latest debt level means that every Filipino owes at least P118,000 if the running debt stock is to be divided among the 116 million population in the country.

At the start of the new year, the Marcos administration borrowed P279.63 billion in fresh obligations from both domestic and external sources.

Since the new government started in July, it has added P906.63 billion in debts.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the increase in debt in January was largely due to the $3 billion (P165 billion) global bond issuance during the month.

This was the government’s second foray into offshore commercial borrowing through the issuance of triple-tranche dollar and green bonds.

Ricafort also attributed the increase to the country’s wider budget deficit, partly due to higher inflation that in turn increased government expenditures, as well as to higher interest rates and financing costs.

“The outstanding national government debt could still increase for the month of February in view of the government’s P284 billion retail Treasury bond issuance,” Ricafort said.

Last month, the government borrowed a total of P284 billion in the second offering of RTBs under the Marcos administration in a bid to expand state coffers and finance various projects.

For the rest of the year, Ricafort sees no significant easing in the country’s debt level due to more planned borrowing, such as the retail dollar bond in the second quarter, coupled with still high interest rates.

“New official development assistance and other multilateral funding, especially for the country’s various infrastructure projects, would also add to the outstanding debt in the coming months as infrastructure spending increases,” Ricafort said.

Meanwhile, the Treasury said domestic borrowings accounted for the majority or 68.5 percent of the debt pile while the remaining 31.5 percent was sourced externally.

Total domestic debt at P9.38 trillion went up by 1.9 percent on a monthly basis and further jumped by 12.2 percent from P8.37 trillion in January 2022.

The increase was attributed to the net availment of P179.16 billion in domestic financing, which offset the P2.61 billion effect of local currency appreciation against the dollar on foreign denominated onshore securities.

External obligations, on the other hand, picked up by 2.4 percent month-on-month to P4.31 trillion and surged by 17.8 percent from the P3.66 trillion in 2022.

The Treasury said the higher external debt was due to the P186.56 billion in foreign loans and the P10.36 billion impact of local currency adjustments on foreign currency debt valuation.

However, the peso appreciation reduced the peso value of foreign currency denominated debt by P93.84 billion.

Meanwhile, total debt guaranteed obligations went down by 1.3 percent to P393.84 billion due to the net repayment of both domestic and foreign guarantees amounting to P1.12 billion and P210 million, respectively.

DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government debt stock fattens in January

Government debt stock fattens in January

9 hours ago
The government’s debt stock fattened in January amid a fresh round of borrowings meant to meet the country’s growing...
Business
fbtw
P150.8-M worth of smuggled sugar seized in Subic port

P150.8-M worth of smuggled sugar seized in Subic port

10 hours ago
The consignee violated the Food Safety Act of 2013 and Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.
Business
fbtw
SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

1 day ago
SM Investments Corp. would spend over P5 billion to voluntarily delist 2GO Group Inc. through a tender offer, which is set...
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February

Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
Inflation unexpectedly eased in February, bringing good news for policymakers that have been struggling to control soaring...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation eases to 8.6% in February

Inflation eases to 8.6% in February

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Inflation in the Philippines eased slightly in February from the previous month due to the slower increase in transport prices,...
Business
fbtw
Economy may grow 5.5% this year &ndash; GlobalSource

Economy may grow 5.5% this year – GlobalSource

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
New York-based GlobalSource Partners upgraded its 2023 economic growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.5 percent from five...
Business
fbtw
Index gains as inflation eases in February

Index gains as inflation eases in February

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market climbed yesterday, returning to the 6,700 mark as investors welcomed the slight lowering of the February...
Business
fbtw
Landbank digital transactions jump to P5.6 trillion in 2022

Landbank digital transactions jump to P5.6 trillion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines saw its digital transactions surge to a record P5.6 trillion last year amid its push...
Business
fbtw

DMCI profits soar 69% in 2022

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
DMCI Holdings Inc., the conglomerate of the Consunji family, saw its 2022 net income soar to an all-time high of P31.1 billion, up 69 percent from P18.4 billion in 2021.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with