^

Business

Philippine banks to withstand credit risks from rate hikes — Fitch

Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 3:27pm
Philippine banks to withstand credit risks from rate hikes â€” Fitch
This undated file photo shows a credit card.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Interest rate hikes meant to cool down red-hot inflation are unlikely to create alarming credit risks for Philippine banks, thanks to a “supportive economy” and loan portfolios that mostly consist of big corporate borrowers with large financial buffers.

In a report released Monday, Fitch Ratings said bad debts held by the local banking sector are forecast to corner 3.5% of their entire loan portfolio by the end of 2023, higher than the 3.3% ratio last year as higher borrowing costs weigh down on credit quality.

But this deterioration in credit quality is deemed “manageable”. Fitch explained that any risks would be largely offset by high concentration of corporate borrowers, which still make up over three-quarters of local banks’ loan portfolios despite the rapid expansion in retail lending prior to the pandemic.

At the same time, a “robust” economy, which Fitch forecasts to grow 5.5% this year, should help big borrowers weather the impact of rising interest rates on their earnings.

“Earnings buffers are more than sufficient to cover the expected increase in interest expenses for the vast majority of debt among listed corporates,” Fitch said.

Since May last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its policy rate by 400 basis points amid a painful battle against brutally-high inflation.

Banks typically use the BSP’s benchmark rate as basis when charging interest on loans, so raising it has the effect of tempering consumption.

This, in turn, brings demand in line with limited supply, thereby taming inflation. But crimping consumption, a main growth driver, could hurt the economy and make debt servicing difficult for some borrowers.

Fitch said small businesses and consumer loans are more vulnerable to shocks from tight financial conditions given their thinner buffers. But the credit rating agency said any weakening would be manageable on expectations that the local job market would remain resilient in the near term.

“Buffers have likely eroded amid high inflation and the normalisation of credit card interest rates,” it added.

READ: Higher credit card rates take effect

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

FITCH RATINGS

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Common good investing

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
No, this is not about corporate social responsibility. CSR has been exploited in recent years to deodorize corporate behavior. Beyond press releases, conferences, and some Anvil awards, little sustainable good ...
Business
fbtw

China’s recovery boosts peso

By Wilson Sy | 16 hours ago
Marking their first weekly gain in over a month, Asian currencies ended the week on a high note, The upbeat sentiment came after China’s service sector expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in February. Adding...
Business
fbtw

ALI steps up expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc., the listed property giant of the Ayala Group, will continue to expand its different business segments, with foot traffic nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels and as the economy is now well on its way...
Business
fbtw
Blended financing eyed for China rail project

Blended financing eyed for China rail project

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Finance is exploring the possibility of a blended currency mechanism to fast-track the approval from the...
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

SM Investments to spend P5.5 billion to delist shipper 2GO

2 hours ago
SM Investments Corp. would spend over P5 billion to voluntarily delist 2GO Group Inc. through a tender offer, which is set...
Business
fbtw
Government raises contribution ceiling to retirement fund PERA

Government raises contribution ceiling to retirement fund PERA

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
The voluntary retirement program started in 2016 and acts as a supplement to existing pension programs in the country, such...
Business
fbtw
Quick look at the week ahead

Quick look at the week ahead

7 hours ago
If the market keeps this sideways-and-down trajectory I’m curious to see if ALTER will push through with its IPO, or...
Business
fbtw
Wilcon FY22 profit up 50%

Wilcon FY22 profit up 50%

7 hours ago
The smaller “Home Essentials” format grew too, but at a slower 11.9% pace.
Business
fbtw
Philippine Business Bank sets SRO offer price and entitlement ratio

Philippine Business Bank sets SRO offer price and entitlement ratio

7 hours ago
This transaction helps support PBB’s increase in its authorized capital stock to P15 billion, but there’s still...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with