SEC takes on new role

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now the national numbering agency (NNA) for the Philippines as a partner of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA).

With this, the SEC will be responsible for allocating numbers and codes to all financial instruments issued in the market.

Specifically, it will be responsible for assigning International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) and Financial Instrument Short Name (FISN) codes.

These will be assigned to all instruments in the market, including unlisted securities, in accordance with the relevant International Organization for Standardization standards.

An ISIN is a 12-digit alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a financial instrument, while the FISN is a human readable identifier that provides essential descriptive information about an instrument. A CFI, meanwhile, is a six-letter code that provides information on the classification and structure of a financial instrument.

Such numbers and codes are recognized as the “common language of financial instruments and processing around the world.”

“These securities identifiers have been developed by the industry, for the industry, and under rigorous processes established by the ISO, thus it quickly became the common language of financial instruments and processing around the world. The ISO identifiers have had a significant impact in reducing the time, cost, and risk of cross-border transactions,” the SEC said.

In June last year, ANNA formally accepted and approved the SEC’s application as a partner. As such, the SEC is now finalizing the system for its official launch.

The SEC shall begin issuing new securities identifiers.

For financial instruments which already have existing identifiers allocated by another recognized NNA, the SEC shall adopt these codes and include them in the system database.

Issuers of securities will be able to request for the allocation of ISIN, CFI, and FISN codes from the SEC through the Markets and Securities Regulation Department (MSRD).

For new securities with registration statements filed with the MSRD, the SEC said these shall be allocated with securities identifiers once it approves the registration statement.

The SEC has made public its draft circular regarding the guidelines on applicable filing fees for the allocation of such numbers and codes.

It is inviting issuers, investment houses, the investing public, and other interested parties to submit their views, comments and inputs to the proposed guidelines.