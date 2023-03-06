^

Business

MGen ramps up RE portfolio

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), the power generating arm of Manila Electric Co., is ramping up its renewable energy portfolio with two solar projects to start commercial operations this month.

“In the year ahead, our pursuit of delivering service improvements and achieving sustainability milestones will continue, which include the scheduled commercial operations of new renewable energy projects,” Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin said the company is gearing up to build more renewable energy projects as part of its low carbon energy transition.

“More renewable energy projects can be expected in the coming years using different technologies, such as wind, hydro, and additional solar and battery storage as we endeavor to provide a cleaner and sustainable energy supply to the market,” he said.

Azurin said two solar plants with a combined capacity of 143-megawatt alternating current (MWac) will be operational this month.

“As we begin our low carbon energy transition and increase our renewable energy portfolio following Bulacan Solar, we signed a joint venture with Vena Energy in early 2022 for the development of a 68-MW solar project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte. Also in addition, during the second half of the year, we secured P2.65 billion project financing from RCBC to fund the construction of another solar plant in Baras, Rizal, which is in partnership with Mitsui,” Azurin said.

“Both are expected to commence commercial operations in March of 2023,” he said.

The two solar projects are being undertaken by MGen unit MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen).

MGreen also owns a 51-percent equity stake in PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc., which commenced operations of a 50-MWac solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan in May 2021.

Last year, the Bulacan solar power plant had an average plant availability of 97.8 percent and delivered 112 gigawatt hours to Meralco under a 20-year Energy Regulatory Commission-approved power supply agreement.

MGen currently has a total power generation capacity of 2,251 MW in the Philippines and in Singapore that utilize coal, liquified natural gas, diesel and solar technologies.

Capable of supplying base, intermediate, peak load and ancillary support, the MGen group offers flexible energy solutions to support the varying power requirements of the market.

The company has set its sights on building 1,500 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

With the additional 143 MW of new capacity to be provided by its upcoming two solar power plants this month, the company’s renewable energy capacity would hit nearly 200 MW.

MERALCO POWERGEN CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw

Cebu’s hidden gem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Not many people know about Liloan municipality in Cebu.
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation seen below 9% in February

Inflation seen below 9% in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
Most economists believe inflation remained elevated, but stayed below nine percent in February after accelerating to a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth may slow further

Credit growth may slow further

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
Bank lending is expected to further slowdown in the coming months, with companies opting to pursue modest expansion plans...
Business
fbtw
PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is pushing to introduce short selling in the market to beef up liquidity amid the prevailing...
Business
fbtw
Meralco rates may go up this month

Meralco rates may go up this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
Following a slight reduction last month, electricity rates of Manila Electric Co. are likely to go up this month due to higher...
Business
fbtw
PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has signed an interline agreement with Emirates to enable passengers to connect to 21 cities...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with