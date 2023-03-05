Reforms set for property tax administration

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) has inked an agreement with 20 local government units and state universities and colleges for the implementation of the Local Governance Reform Project (LGRP) to enhance real property tax administration.

The LGRP seeks to strengthen revenue generation capacities of LGUs and is eyed to serve as a launchpad for more efficient, effective, and equitable public service delivery.

“We have to be serious about this. Many LGUs do not want to collect RPTs,” DOF chief Benjamin Diokno said.

“This was delayed because of the pandemic, but I’m committed to completing this project before the 2025 elections,” he said.

The LGRP targets to boost LGU revenue generation by strengthening the operating environment of RPT generation and management through better policies and institutional structures.

It also aims to enhance LGU management tools through information technology and modern systems, as well as implement support programs to boost competency of local assessors and treasurers.

“This partnership is an opportunity for the selected pilot LGUs to significantly enhance RPT, update their schedule of market values and tax maps, and avail of appropriate support to enhance their public service delivery,” Diokno said.