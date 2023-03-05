Meralco to energize more remote communities

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), through the One Meralco Foundation, intends to pursue more electrification programs in remote communities following the successful energization of an off-grid health center in Iloilo province.

One Meralco Foundation has energized a new solar facility that will power crucial equipment that can contribute to the improvement of medical services in the town of Concepcion.

Meralco said residents of the community are set to benefit from better health services with the energization of the off-grid health center.

The project involves a one-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic system for the Barangay Polopiña health center, which caters to the basic medical needs of nearly 4,000 individuals residing in various sitios of the island village.

“With electricity access, our barangay health care workers are now able to use equipment that were lacking during the absence of electricity,” said Ferdinand Geluz, One Meralco Foundation trustee and Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer.

“In the coming years, One Meralco Foundation will continue these electrification programs in the hopes of reaching more remote communities with the intention of providing this basic necessity to our countrymen,” he said.

The energization of rural health centers is among the new initiatives of the One Meralco Foundation under its electrification program which also covers off-grid public schools, low-income households in the Meralco franchise area, water access, and agricultural and livelihood programs.

As the social development arm and corporate foundation of Meralco, One Meralco Foundation is committed to spreading the light to underserved communities across the country through sustainable programs that have lasting impact.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the biggest private sector utility in the country.

The company provides electric service within its franchise coverage and has a consolidated customer count of 7.6 million as of end-2022.

Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services.