^

Business

Meralco to energize more remote communities

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), through the One Meralco Foundation, intends to pursue more electrification programs in remote communities following the successful energization of an off-grid health center in Iloilo province.

One Meralco Foundation has energized a new solar facility that will power crucial equipment that can contribute to the improvement of medical services in the town of Concepcion.

Meralco said residents of the community are set to benefit from better health services with the energization of the off-grid health center.

The project involves a one-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic system for the Barangay Polopiña health center, which caters to the basic medical needs of nearly 4,000 individuals residing in various sitios of the island village.

“With electricity access, our barangay health care workers are now able to use equipment that were lacking during the absence of electricity,” said Ferdinand Geluz, One Meralco Foundation trustee and Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer.

“In the coming years, One Meralco Foundation will continue these electrification programs in the hopes of reaching more remote communities with the intention of providing this basic necessity to our countrymen,” he said.

The energization of rural health centers is among the new initiatives of the One Meralco Foundation under its electrification program which also covers off-grid public schools, low-income households in the Meralco franchise area, water access, and agricultural and livelihood programs.

As the social development arm and corporate foundation of Meralco, One Meralco Foundation is committed to spreading the light to underserved communities across the country through sustainable programs that have lasting impact.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the biggest private sector utility in the country.

The company provides electric service within its franchise coverage and has a consolidated customer count of 7.6 million as of end-2022.

Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

1 day ago
The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the city government its accounting records amid an ongoing tax case.
Business
fbtw
National QR code rolls out in July

National QR code rolls out in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said that all BSP-supervised financial institutions as well as payment service providers...
Business
fbtw

Being competitive

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Fear of competition.
Business
fbtw
China to unveil lowest growth goal in years &mdash; analysts

China to unveil lowest growth goal in years — analysts

1 day ago
China will likely set one of the country's lowest growth goals in decades at the annual National People's Congress next ...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw
P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
More than 60 firms are interested in the government’s P6 billion cancer center public-private partnership project...
Business
fbtw
SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the deadline for the submission of annual financial statements of co...
Business
fbtw
Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Most of the country’s major vegetables and root crops saw higher output in the fourth quarter, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with