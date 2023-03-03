^

Customs beats February revenue goal amid bloated import bill

Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 5:26pm
In this undated file photo, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) accommodates cruise ships to strengthen the country's tourism.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Revenues from tariffs collected by the Bureau of Customs beat the target haul in February, as food imports meant to tame inflation at home arrive.

In a statement, Customs said revenues last month amounted to P63.02 billion based on a preliminary report.

The February collection was 6% higher compared with a year ago.

At the same time, the haul exceeded Custom’s revenue goal of P61.83 billion for last month.

That brought the bureau’s two-month collection to P133.38 billion, also beating its P124.74-billion target for the period.

The Philippines has recorded a large import bill in the past months to meet rising local demand while supply remains limited.

Last month, 260 containers of sugar meant to augment domestic supply and help bring down market prices of the sweetener arrived in the country.

READ: Hontiveros seeks probe into 'government-sponsored' sugar smuggling

