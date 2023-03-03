^

Cebu Pacific grabs 57% market share in 2022 on resurgent air travel demand

Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 1:47pm
This undated file photo shows a Cebu Pacific aircraft.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said Friday it managed to increase its market share last year despite the lingering pandemic, thanks to renewed demand for air travel as virus curbs relax.

Citing data from the Civil Aeronautics Board, Cebu Pacific said in a statement it cornered 57% of the local airline market in 2022, up from 52% share recorded in 2019 or before the pandemic upended the global aviation industry.

In 2022, Cebu Pacific flew a total of 14.8 million passengers at home and abroad, up 335% on an annual basis.

Peak travel demand during the holiday season gave the Gokongwei-led airline a last-minute boost, with passenger volume growing 6% quarter-on-quarter during the last three months of last year.

At the same time, looser travel restrictions in key destinations such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also helped speed up Cebu Pacific’s recovery.

In the Philippines alone, Cebu Pacific said it flew 13.5 million domestic passengers last year, in what it considered as an indication of “strong recovery in both capacity and passenger traffic”.

Cebu Pacific is expecting to restore 100% of its pre-COVID network and capacity in March this year.

As of 1:36 p.m. Friday, shares in Cebu Air Inc., operator of Cebu Pacific, were trading up 1.37%.

CEBU AIR INC.

CEBU PACIFIC

