ANZ: Consumption in Philippines has more room to grow before slowdown

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 3:34pm
Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on February 9, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Australia-based ANZ Bank is bullish on household spending in the Philippines picking up in the coming months, as consumer spending took on the cudgels of keeping the domestic economy churning since reopening in 2022.

In an e-mailed commentary on Thursday, the research unit of ANZ made the case for their upbeat forecast, despite consumer spending hovering below 2019 trends.

“The underlying drivers of private consumption can likely delay the impact of rising price pressures and even aggressive monetary policy tightening (cumulative 400bps since May 2022) by a few quarters,” the commentary read. 

Inflation has been a persistent headache for businesses and consumers, surging in the middle of 2022 due to expensive fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, and a weak peso. Inflationary pressures were fanned by the reopening story, as consumer spending and demand bounced back.

As it is, inflation quickened to a 14-year high of 8.7% year-on-year in January.

The forecast came with some caveats. ANZ Research spotlighted waning consumer confidence, which dipped in the final quarter of 2022 to 21.7 from 33.4 in the preceding quarter.

The figure pointed to a worsening perception of financial situations, potential incomes, and big-ticket spending choices among Filipinos. Consumers have had no reprieve from pandemic misery, as expensive commodity prices battered purchasing power as the domestic economy reopened in 2022.

That dip in consumer confidence may take a few quarters before it dents consumer spending.

For context, household spending kept the economy afloat for most of 2022. The economy managed to grow 7.5% in the third quarter, a time when prices of consumer goods and services started zooming. 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas responded to rising inflation by tightening monetary policy back in May 2022, by increasing borrowing costs. Central banks everywhere inject rate hikes to temper consumer spending and credit growth. 

Interest rates in the Philippines currently stood at 6% after the BSP hiked the benchmark by half a percent.

“As long as households’ financial conditions remain healthy, monetary policy transmission will likely be less effective than desired, despite the BSP’s aggressive rate hikes,” ANZ Research said. 

To that end, the bank’s research unit reinforced that domestic households could do the heavy-lifting to keep the domestic economy churning.

They project households’ debt-to-gross domestic product ratio inched up 12.1% in the final quarter of 2022, from 10.1% in the third quarter. ANZ Research noted this was the lowest figure compared to other economies in the region. 

“In short, Filipino household finances are sufficient healthy for a step-up in consumption this year,” it said. 

