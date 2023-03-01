^

Business

Rising production costs choke off Philippine factories' ascent in February

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 11:35am
econ
A survey of around 400 manufacturers in the country found that the Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a gauge of manufacturing output, grew at a softer pace of 52.7 in February from the 53.5 outturn in January, S&P Global said in a report on Wednesday.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Local factories ran into some headwinds in February as operating conditions continued to pose challenges, despite the boons offered by the Philippine economy’s reopening.

A survey of around 400 manufacturers in the country found that the Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a gauge of manufacturing output, grew at a softer pace of 52.7 in February from the 53.5 outturn in January, S&P Global said in a report on Wednesday.

The latest reading nevertheless settled above the 50-benchmark separating growth from contraction. S&P explained the softening in the February PMI “signalled the softest improvement in operating conditions in three months.”

“With production requirements increasing at a softer pace in February, employment fell slightly for the first time in three months. Moreover, ongoing supply chain concerns continued to remain a drag on the sector,” Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global, said in a commentary.

Supply chain bottlenecks and expensive input costs continued to be a persistent headache for the local manufacturing sector. 

The latest PMI report showed local factories saw output growth slow down in February, as suppliers charged steeper prices for their wares and raw materials. This fueled production costs to rise further last month.

Workforce numbers saw reductions as well, despite S&P Global noting that the job shedding remained marginal. Local factories reported resignations, while some firms laid off workers.

Supply chain conditions remained dismal in February, as the report highlighted. Persisting port congestion, higher order volumes, and material scarcity crimped sales performance last month. 

Despite this, the sector saw glimmers of hope in February. Jun Neri, lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, said the slowing growth is still promising.

“The slower but positive print is still encouraging & could merely be a soft patch in an otherwise vibrant trend,” he said in a Viber message. 

S&P Global noted that local factories continued to reap the rewards of a reopened Philippine economy as domestic demand kept the sector afloat in past months. New customers and greater client demand boosted the sector’s prospects in February.

This was supported by local firms boosting their inventories as many anticipate sales would expand in the coming months. 

“Firms hope that the buoyancy in the market is maintained as we progress further into the year,” Baluch added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PMI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Detestable rent seeking

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Nothing reduces what little credibility the administration has in fighting corruption than reports of blatant breaking of rules to enable detestable rent-seeking.
Business
fbtw
PNB ramps up sale of assets

PNB ramps up sale of assets

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank continues to ramp up the sale of various assets, as it aims to raise close to P4 billion...
Business
fbtw
Wage hike harmful to economy &ndash; NEDA

Wage hike harmful to economy – NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
An increase in minimum wages amid rising prices would hurt the economy in the longer term, the National Economic and Development...
Business
fbtw

After joining RCEP, needed critical reforms must follow

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 13 hours ago
Now that the Senate has ratified the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), let us be ready for the hard work that follows.
Business
fbtw
Philippines urged to hasten airport upgrades

Philippines urged to hasten airport upgrades

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Malaysia’s largest airline AirAsia hopes that the Philippine government can expedite airport upgrades to increase the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
February inflation likely breached 9%

February inflation likely breached 9%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Inflation likely remained stubbornly high and could have breached nine percent in February from a fresh 14-year high of 8.7...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit soars to P19.1 billion

China Bank profit soars to P19.1 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The earnings of China Banking Corp. grew by 27 percent to an all-time high of P19.1 billion last year from P15.1 billion in...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR may retain 75% of income after privatization

PAGCOR may retain 75% of income after privatization

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is expected to still retain 75 percent of its income even amid plans to privatize...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall after MSCI index rebalancing

Stocks fall after MSCI index rebalancing

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The local stock market tumbled after the MSCI index rebalancing as well as due to lingering concerns over rate hikes.
Business
fbtw

Rates up, full award for T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even after investors asked for rates slightly above secondary markets.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with