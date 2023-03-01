^

Rates up, partial award for T-bonds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even after investors asked for rates slightly above secondary markets.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday fully awarded P25 billion for the reissued seven-year T-bonds on offer with a remaining life of six years and two months.

This is the first out of five T-bonds offering for the month of March.

The six-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.172 percent, up by 9.4 basis points from the 6.078 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 6.029 percent and a high of 6.2 percent.

Nonetheless, the average rate was significantly lower than the 6.5 percent coupon rate when the T-bonds were first issued in May 2022.

In reference to the closest seven-year T-bonds, yesterday’s rates were below the 6.796 percent yield on Jan. 4.

Demand for the securities attracted P58.599 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 2.34 times.

However, bids dipped by 22 percent during the last seven-year auction where offers reached P75.2 billion.

The latest offering has a maturity date of May 19, 2029.

The government’s borrowing program for March is at P200 billion, of which P125 billion is targeted to be raised from long term T-bonds.

