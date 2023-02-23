More 'hot money' stayed in January â€” BSP

More 'hot money' stayed in January — BSP

MANILA, Philippines — More short-term foreign funds stayed put in the Philippines in January, signaling positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets amid a projected global economic recession.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed foreign portfolio investments recorded net inflows of $292 million last month. Net inflows mean more flighty foreign funds kept their positions in the country than those that left.

This was a better performance than the $92.95 million net inflows in December. Year-to-date, net inflows amounted to $316.16 million.

This was the fourth straight month of that foreign portfolio investments amounted to net inflows.

Foreign portfolio investments are also known as “hot money” because they come and go markets with ease, unlike firmer commitments like foreign direct investments. These funds are very sensitive to domestic and global developments.

In January, Asian equity markets were a mixed bag. China’s reopening story as well as the easing US inflation boosted sentiment. Inflation in the Philippines has not peaked, hitting at 14-year high as accelerated to 8.7% year-on-year last month.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., attributed the uptrend to upbeat investor sentiment.

“Better economic figures in advanced economies (Q4 GDP figures in particular), U-turn of China from its zero-Covid policy, and expectations of being almost at the end of the Fed’s monetary tightening cycle, led to positive market sentiments,” she said in a Viber message.

Velasquez noted that the Philippine Stock Exchange even hit the 7,000 mark last month, which spoke to the bullish sentiment towards local equities.

Data broken down showed gross hot money outflows eased by 28.8% to $712 million in January. The US, considered a safe haven for investors, raked in 69.4% of outflows.

On the other hand, gross hot money inflows inched down 8.1% month-on-month to $1 billion with the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong, accounting for 83.8% of inflows.

Data showed 62.8% of these investments were parked in publicly-listed companies while the remaining were invested in government securities.

Despite this, Velasquez projected flow of short-term foreign fund would moderate due in part to the PSE’s consolidation and lower borrowings of the national government.

“Expectations of longer and higher interest rate hikes in the US could also prompt a risk off attitude towards emerging markets, like the Philippines,” she added.