Metrobank's fortunes grow in 2022 on stronger loan demand

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 10:33am
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ty-led bank reported its net income soared 48% year-on-year to P32.8 billion.
MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. scored the boons of a reopened Philippine economy as earnings from its corporate and consumer banking segments surged in 2022.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ty-led bank reported its net income soared 48% year-on-year to P32.8 billion. 

Metrobank reckoned that earnings in the final quarter of 2022 ballooned to 55% on-year to P9.3 billion. 

Likewise, loans supported the bank’s earnings growth. 

Net interest income improved 14% on the back of higher loan demand. Gross loans rose 14% on annual basis. 

Broken down, corporate and commercial loans advanced 15% on year as Metrobank noted businesses and firms resumed investment spending and stockpiling inventories. 

Credit card loans fattened 29% in 2022. 

“Backed by the strategies we initiated during the pandemic, our solid performance and the recognitions we received in 2022 reflect our efforts to support our clients’ growing needs as the economy reopens,” Fabian Dee, bank president, said. 

Merobank's earnings from fees and other income streams improved by 11% to P23.5 billion, as consumer spending supported economic growth in the past year. 

Metrobank noted total deposits expanded 15% on an annual basis to P2.2 trillion. Its current and savings account stood at P1.5 trillion.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio improved to 1.9% in 2022 from the 2.2% recorded in the preceding year. 

