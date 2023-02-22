^

Business

Tight fiscal space to deter GDP growth as rate hikes bite — Oxford Economics

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 4:32pm
Tight fiscal space to deter GDP growth as rate hikes bite â€” Oxford Economics
The UK-based think tank noted that the domestic economy will slow significantly as it grapples external headwinds, such as runaway inflation. This meant that monetary authorities will have to tame inflation by raising interest rates, currently at 6%, which could suppress consumption within the economy.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — A think tank argued that the 2023 budget will hamper the domestic economy’s chances of straddling global recession hurdles, especially since higher borrowing costs could stifle consumption around the country. 

UK-based Oxford Economics made the case in a commentary on Wednesday. 

“Lack of policy support is a key reason for our below-consensus GDP growth 2023 forecast of 4.1%,” they said. 

As it is, the Marcos Jr. administration is projecting the domestic economy to grow 6-7% in 2023. This was a narrower figure, as economic managers put recession fears top of mind when they revised their projection from 6.5-8%. 

The UK-based think tank noted that the domestic economy will slow significantly as it grapples with external headwinds, such as runaway inflation. This meant that monetary authorities will have to tame inflation by raising interest rates, currently at 6%, which could suppress consumption within the economy. 

In this scenario, the national budget should support growth aspirations. But that might not be the case. The think tank suspected that this year’s budget saw “subdued” increases.

Oxford Economics attributed the modest increase of the spending package, inching up 4.9% compared to the former Duterte administration’s last budget, to trim the country’s fiscal deficit. 

This was still in-line with the pronouncements of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, who previously headed the central bank in the previous administration. 

But an economic slowdown could dampen government revenues, which the Marcos Jr. administration hopes to turn to as it set its eyes on its growth targets. 

The think tank noted revenue expansion will be slower this year, as well as household spending since Filipinos are still reeling from expensive living costs.

“But against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and the need to rebuild savings buffers post-pandemic, much of the extra income may be saved, rather than spent,” Makoto Tsuchiya, assistant economist at Oxford Economics, said. 

That said, the think tank spotlighted the fact that priority spending areas, such as education, saw increases, which still supported the Marcos Jr. administration’s medium-term macroeconomic strategy. 

Despite the rosy statements, the Marcos Jr. administration would need to get a handle on its debt problem to fatten the gross domestic product. Government data showed the debt pile ballooned 14.4% to P13.42 trillion in 2022, due in part the mammoth borrowing efforts for pandemic response. 

“Ideally, fiscal policy would take over the burden of supporting growth. But debt accumulated during the pandemic era means the focus is instead on fiscal consolidation,” Oxford Economics added. 

The debt-to-GDP ratio settled at 60.9% in 2022, still above what credit watchers deem manageable. 

That said, fiscal consolidation will continue as planned as the Marcos Jr. administration is keen on upgrading the country’s status to an upper-middle economy. 

“Emerging economies like the Philippines are susceptible to sovereign credit rating downgrades, which often precedes financial outflows and market turmoil. The risk is particularly important to monitor given the country's high debt levels currently,” Tsuchiya added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOTr awards contract for P40 billion NSCR line

DOTr awards contract for P40 billion NSCR line

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has tapped Filipino, Indonesian and Spanish builders to plan and put up the P40-billion Manila...
Business
fbtw

Is BSP still independent?

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Watching the Senate hearing on the Maharlika Fund last week, I wondered if the BSP is still independent.
Business
fbtw
Lawmakers ratify entry to world's largest trade pact

Lawmakers ratify entry to world's largest trade pact

10 hours ago
Philippine lawmakers approved Tuesday the country's entry into the world's biggest free trade bloc, with supporters arguing...
Business
fbtw

Getting more Japanese investments – Part II

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 17 hours ago
Two sets of information give us a clue that we still have to improve Japanese perceptions about the policy environment and the growth prospects in our country in order to significantly raise investments from that...
Business
fbtw
Inflation expected to remain elevated

Inflation expected to remain elevated

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate is expected to remain elevated and to average 8.1 percent in the first quarter of the year,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Delisting rumors and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Delisting rumors and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
No word yet on potential price or valuation for the shares, but the group would need to spend somewhere around P32 billion...
Business
fbtw
What is your &ldquo;buying power&rdquo; metric for REITs all about?

What is your “buying power” metric for REITs all about?

8 hours ago
Buying Power doesn’t take a REIT’s authorized capital stock level into account, only how much “value”...
Business
fbtw
Additional details on Metro Pacific giga-greenhouse

Additional details on Metro Pacific giga-greenhouse

8 hours ago
The facility will cost “close to P1 billion”, which MPI said would be funded using a “combination of debt...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land FY22 profit up 52% to P18.6-B

Ayala Land FY22 profit up 52% to P18.6-B

8 hours ago
The economy has reopened, but ALI is still throwing off 44% less profit than it did 3 years ago.
Business
fbtw
Microsoft insists videogame merger won't hurt competition

Microsoft insists videogame merger won't hurt competition

9 hours ago
The latest major hurdle came from British regulators in their provisional findings earlier this month in which they said the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with