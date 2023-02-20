Fitch unit sees BSP keeping rates on hold in H2

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to pause its interest rate hikes as a Fitch unit expects headwinds to dissipate towards the second half of 2023.

Fitch Solutions said on Monday that the high-interest rate environment will soon stabilize as conditions will compel the BSP to scale back its aggressive actions. Interest rates currently stood at 6%, following a 50-basis point hike in February as inflation stayed stubbornly high throughout 2023.

“First, an eventual stabilisation of global monetary conditions will set the stage for BSP to leave rates on hold,” the commentary read.

The Fitch unit expects that the peso gaining lost ground in recent weeks, as well as the US Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary policy normalization cycle, will soften the impact of these external headwinds.

External headwinds buffeted the domestic economy’s prospects in 2022, as experts expected recovery from the pandemic to make headway. This wasn’t the case as inflation spoiled the government’s recovery story last year.

Consumer price growth accelerated to 8.7% year-on-year in January, despite expectations that inflation would peak in December 2022.

Supply chain woes, expensive fuel prices, and a weak peso pushed the prices of consumer goods and services to reach a 14-year high in past months. Despite prices hitting a premium, the Philippine economy managed to grow 7.6% in 2022.

The second reason that the Fitch unit cited is an underperforming Philippine economy, which would take shape as a result of high inflation, interest rates seeping in and weaker external demand.

The Fitch unit said that a projected 5.9% gross domestic product growth in 2023 will compel the central bank to come to the economy’s aid.

“Admittedly, the pace of growth would be strong compared to the standards of most economies. However, it would still mark an underperformance for the Philippines, especially given that economic growth averaged at 6.6% from 2015-2019,” the commentary added.

But this doesn’t mean interest rates will stay at 6%.

Banks and financial institutions use the benchmark rate for setting borrowing costs.

The Fitch unit said the BSP has more hikes lined up before it hits the pause button on adjusting the key policy rate. The central bank will likely hike rates by another 50bps within the first half of 2023, bringing borrowing costs to 6.5%.

