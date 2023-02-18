D&L gets recognition for good governance

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries was recognized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) for its outstanding corporate governance practices based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

It marked the third consecutive year that D&L Industries received such recognition from the ICD.

The ACGS measures the performance of the companies in the areas of facilitating the rights and the equitable treatment of shareholders, how they relate to their different stakeholders, ensuring transparency and accountability thru timely disclosure of material information, and how the board guides the company strategically, monitors the management, and ensures the board’s accountability to the company and the shareholders.

“We are honored to receive such recognition from the ICD. Ensuring that we implement good corporate governance practices is among our top priorities as a company,” said D&L Industries president and CEO Alvin Lao.

“We see it as an important foundation in achieving sustainable growth and business longevity. We continue to look for ways to further improve our existing practices and align it with the best-in-class corporate governance practices,” Lao said.

D&L, in its relatively short history of being a Philippine-listed company, was also recognized multiple times by other equally respected institutions.

Among others, D&L was named as an ASEAN Honored Company by the Institutional Investor, Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines (Industrial Sector) by Asiamoney, and Best Mid-Cap Company by Finance Asia.

“We’d like to share this award with everybody in the company. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the people that comprise D&L,” Lao said.