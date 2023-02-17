^

Business

Tight global LNG supply to impact on Philippines until 2025

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be forced into expensive spot markets as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are likely to remain tight through 2025, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

In its Global LNG Outlook, IEEFA said Southeast Asian buyers face challenges from high prices and infrastructure constraints.

It said long-term LNG contracts with deliveries starting before 2026 are reportedly sold out globally, forcing Southeast Asian countries into expensive spot markets.

“Vietnam and the Philippines do not currently import LNG, although LNG-related projects in both countries have experienced repeated delays,” IEEFA said.

IEEFA said the Philippines is now aiming to bring two terminals online in early 2023, while the Hai Linh LNG terminal in Vietnam is also expected online next year.

“However, neither Vietnam nor the Philippines had secured a long-term LNG supply contract as of November 2021,” it said.

“A recent survey of LNG buyers in Japan suggests that there are no long term contracts available for shipments until 2026. As a result, Vietnam and the Philippines may be forced to rely solely on volatile spot markets for several years,” IEEFA said.

According to IEEFA, both countries before the Russia-Ukraine crisis were widely expected to increase LNG demand at a rapid rate of more than 40 percent annually, with combined imports reaching 10 million tons per annum by 2030.

“Now, however, such rapid growth appears unlikely at unaffordable spot prices, without a stable procurement strategy underpinned by long-term contracts and with growing competition from lower-cost energy alternatives,” it said.

Last year, IEEFA said Southeast Asia’s LNG demand growth encountered stiff headwinds due to high prices and unreliable supplies.

Should global market conditions persist, it said key challenges related to pricing, procurement, and infrastructure development would  continue to curb the region’s LNG demand growth.

“The Russia-Ukraine crisis has exposed long-term financial risks throughout the LNG value chain. In 2022, high spot prices and supply disruptions earned LNG a reputation as an expensive and unreliable fuel source, undermining the prospects for demand growth in key markets,” IEEFA said.

“When large volumes of new supply enter the market starting in mid-2025, it could trigger a supply glut, heightening the financial and pricing risks for LNG exporters and traders,” it said.

ECONOMICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

8 hours ago
Mobile wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards.
Business
fbtw
BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed a big rate hike on Thursday, stepping up its attack on inflation that unexpectedly...
Business
fbtw

Investments

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
President Marcos claims he brought home some $13 billion in deals that will create 24,000 jobs from his Japan trip.
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

6 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

By Iris Gonzales | 5 hours ago
Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rates hiked by 50 bps anew to tame inflation

Rates hiked by 50 bps anew to tame inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas remained hawkish as it raised key policy rates by another 50 basis points yesterday to hit...
Business
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms commitment to international tax transparency

Philippines reaffirms commitment to international tax transparency

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has reaffirmed its commitment to international tax transparency standards as it intends to join the Global...
Business
fbtw
Approved foreign investments jump by 26% to P242 billion in 2022

Approved foreign investments jump by 26% to P242 billion in 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Investment commitments from foreign firms registered with investment promotion agencies rose by 30 percent year-on-year in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks end flat on expected BSP rate hike

Stocks end flat on expected BSP rate hike

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market finished flat yesterday as investors have mostly factored in a half-percentage-point hike in the central...
Business
fbtw
BPI sees slower 5-6% GDP growth

BPI sees slower 5-6% GDP growth

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bank of the Philippine Islands sees a slower economic growth this year with the gross domestic product expansion slowing to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with