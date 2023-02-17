DTI prods Mitsubishi to bring Xpander production into Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping that automotive firm Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. will manufacture its next generation Xpander unit in the Philippines, an official of the agency said.

In a zoom interview with reporters, DTI commercial counselor and special trade representative in Tokyo Dita Angara-Mathay affirmed that Mitsubishi is looking to expand production in the country.

“But they want to get into probably a new model assembly that they haven’t disclosed yet. But we’re really hoping that because the Xpander is very popular, we are hoping that they will make the next-generation Xpander here in our country. Right now, it is being made in Indonesia,”Mathay said.

She explained that the expansion of Mitsubishi’s production in the country is contingent with the extension of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.

“So that [expansion] is really contingent with the extension of our CARS program because as you know, the CARS program, it is time-bound, performance-bound. We have to meet a certain volume of units before you get any subsidy,”Mathay said.

Mathay said that Mitsubishi emphasized the need to extend the CARS program as the COVID- 19 pandemic affected production.

She affirmed that the government is requesting that the Xpander model be produced for Mitsubishi’s remaining production volume it committed under the CARS program.

Under the CARS program, participants need to manufacture at least 200,000 units of their enrolled vehicle model within six years in order to avail of incentives from the government.

The CARS program aims to attract new investments and develop the country as a regional automotive manufacturing hub.

Under Executive Order 182 issued by then president Benigno Aquino III for the CARS program, the government offers fiscal support to participants in exchange for investments for the production of at least 200,000 units of their enrolled vehicle model within six years.

Mitsubishi enrolled its Mirage model under the program, while Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. enrolled its Vios model.

Figures from the Board of Investments in December showed that Mitsubishi, which started production in February 2018, produced a total of 72,923 units of its Mirage model.

In addition, TMP, which started production in July 2018, accounted for 134,242 units of its Vios.