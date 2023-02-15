Toyota Mobility LCV inspired by Tamaraw

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) clarified that its Toyota Mobility light commercial vehicle (LCV) takes inspiration from the heritage of the iconic Tamaraw, the first Asian utility vehicle (AUV) introduced in the 1970s.

“As it has been Toyota’s mission to produce ever-better cars, TMP will showcase advancements from Tamaraw and further build on the reliability and flexibility it established for the Filipino customers,” TMP first vice president for corporate affairs Rommel Gutierrez said.

He said the Toyota Mobility LCV model aims to demonstrate the development of the Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) and Toyota’s future commitment to the Asian market, including the Philippines, the third largest market in the ASEAN region.

TMP said the current amount of related investments for the project is P4.4 billion, which covers vehicle production and parts localization.

Gutierrez said the Toyota Mobility LCV is still at its prototype phase, adding that the company cannot comment on its definitive start of production yet.

TMP said it could only announce details on the production, sales volumes, and prices at the start of local production.

Meanwhile, TMP explained that the introduction of a completely knocked down (CKD) model in the LCV segment is in line with its commitment to the local automotive manufacturing industry in the Philippines despite the difficulties brought by the pandemic and the general economic slowdown.

“The introduction of a third CKD model will help sustain TMP’s production operations,” Guiterrez said.

“There is a rising demand for LCVs and TMP sees this as an opportunity to provide a more suitable and affordable option for Filipino entrepreneurs,” he said.

The company official explained that the localization of the model would allow TMP to respond to the specific conversion requirements/specialized needs of Philippine customers.

He said the LCV model would to cater to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

TMP stressed that the introduction of a third CKD model would have no impact on the production of other CKD models such as Vios and Innova.