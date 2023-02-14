^

Cemex ends 2022 in net loss as it hits inflation wall

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 10:40am
The cement producer attributed its losses in 2022 to higher input costs and foreign exchange losses.
MANILA, Philippines — The boons of a reopened domestic economy failed to prevent Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. from running into a net loss position in 2022, as slumping demand and a host of cost increases strained the company’s earnings. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Cemex reported a net loss of P1.01 billion in 2022. This was a reversal from its net income of P725.5 million in the preceding year. 

The cement producer attributed its losses in 2022 to higher input costs and foreign exchange losses. 

“2022 was a challenging year, as economic and political uncertainty translated to unprecedented cost increases, while industry demand softened. We expect 2023 to be a year of transition for our company,” said Luis Franco, company president and chief executive.

Losses abound in its latest earnings report. Consolidated net sales dropped 2% year-on-year to P20.6 billion in 2022, despite sales inching up 4% in the fourth quarter due to higher prices. Forex losses, most of which were non-cash expenses, amounted to P934 million in 2022, due in part to the peso’s retreat against the US dollar. 

Broken down, Cemex’s domestic cement volume plunged by 10% in 2022 due to declining demand. That was exacerbated by higher cement prices, climbing 9% on annual basis, as the company had to offset expensive fuel, electricity and transport costs. 

“We anticipate that market conditions and cost inflation will remain challenging through the first half of the year,” Franco added. 

Earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation sank 26% year-on-year to P2.8 billion owing to expensive input costs. 

Shares in Cemex were trading down 0.85% as of 10:39 a.m., Tuesday.

