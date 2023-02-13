Globe to scale up healthcare, climate tech ventures

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. plans to further scale up its health tech and climate tech ventures, two businesses with huge potential for growth.

“We continue to be very bullish on the new entries that we’ve made in the market, particularly in health tech and also in climate tech with the Gogoro partnership,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“So watch out for us as we continue to evolve those businesses,” Cu said.

He said one of the criteria the telco is looking at in terms of scaling businesses is to see the size of the problem that it is trying to solve.

Healthcare and access to healthcare, he said, is a very big problem in the country.

“We have a lack of medical doctors, and because of that, they don’t reach the far flung areas. But technology does reach them, connectivity does reach them, and we hope to provide them access to both good quality medical advice, as well as prescriptions that they can use to cure themselves,” Cu said.

“We are very, very bullish on the healthcare segment. And that is something that we are going to be aggressively pushing and scaling,” he added.

Globe’s healthcare business, KonsultaMD, is under the company’s wholly owned corporate venture builder, 917Ventures.

Cu said KonsultaMD has the potential of becoming the country’s next unicorn, following the footsteps of mobile wallet GCash, which is also under the Globe group.

917Ventures is building an all-in-one digital healthcare solution and is looking into more elaborate types of consultations, remote monitoring of chronic diseases, and referrals to brick-and-mortar laboratories and hospitals.

On the climate tech front, 917Ventures, together with Ayala Corp. and Taiwan’s Gogoro, has announced its entry into the space with the launch of a strategic partnership that will bring global two-wheel electric vehicle and battery-swapping technology leader Gogoro to the Philippines.