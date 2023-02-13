GCG guarding Maharlika Fund’s final form

MANILA, Philippines — The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) is carefully looking into what the final form of the proposed multibillion-peso Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be, even as it expressed support for its creation.

GCG commissioner Gideon Mortel said the agency is supportive of the Marcos administration’s plan to find other means of growing the economy.

One of these is the establishment of the MIF, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund that aims to stimulate economic growth and social development.

While the fund is in line with the Marcos government’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, Mortel still expressed some concern over MIF’s creation.

“Our concern in GCG that we are looking at is that the fund will come from GOCCs and they are under our coverage and will have an effect on their performance,” Mortel said.

As the central oversight body for government-owned and controlled corporations, the GCG is mandated to safeguard the P10 trillion in assets of GOCCs and prevent the dissipation and wastage of public funds arising from corruption.

“We are one with the economic team in pushing for this, but we are also guarding what its final form will be,” Mortel said.

Mortel explained that once the MIF becomes a corporation via the Maharlika Investment Corp.(MIC), it is supposed to be under GCG’s coverage.

“It will pass through corporate good governance practices,” Mortel said.

“And that is good because it will be assured that any fund to be given to the MIC will be protected,” he said.

However, it should be noted that based on the current version of the bill, the GCG is excluded from going through nominees for the composition of the fund’s board of directors.

The Bureau of the Treasury earlier said including GCG will be time-consuming and might just cause delay.

Meanwhile, Department of Finance assistant chief economic counselor Marites Oliva maintained that the MIF could serve as another source for infrastructure development.

Oliva said the government wants the MIF to be implemented as soon as possible so that it will have other sources of funding to invest for infrastructure development.

“Moving forward, we think that if the MIF will be invested in good infrastructure projects, it could help accelerate our economic growth,” she said.