^

Business

GCG guarding Maharlika Fund’s final form

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) is carefully looking into what the final form of the proposed multibillion-peso Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be, even as it expressed support for its creation.

GCG commissioner Gideon Mortel said the agency is supportive of the Marcos administration’s plan to find other means of growing the economy.

One of these is the establishment of the MIF, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund that aims to stimulate economic growth and social development.

While the fund is in line with the Marcos government’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, Mortel still expressed some concern over MIF’s creation.

“Our concern in GCG that we are looking at is that the fund will come from GOCCs and they are under our coverage and will have an effect on their performance,” Mortel said.

As the central oversight body for government-owned and controlled corporations, the GCG is mandated to safeguard the P10 trillion in assets of GOCCs and prevent the dissipation and wastage of public funds arising from corruption.

“We are one with the economic team in pushing for this, but we are also guarding what its final form will be,” Mortel said.

Mortel explained that once the MIF becomes a corporation via the Maharlika Investment Corp.(MIC), it is supposed to be under GCG’s coverage.

“It will pass through corporate good governance practices,” Mortel said.

“And that is good because it will be assured that any fund to be given to the MIC will be protected,” he said.

However, it should be noted that based on the current version of the bill, the GCG is excluded from going through nominees for the composition of the fund’s board of directors.

The Bureau of the Treasury earlier said including GCG will be time-consuming and might just cause delay.

Meanwhile, Department of Finance assistant chief economic counselor Marites Oliva maintained that the MIF could serve as another source for infrastructure development.

Oliva said the government wants the MIF to be implemented as soon as possible so that it will have other sources of funding to invest for infrastructure development.

“Moving forward, we think that if the MIF will be invested in good infrastructure projects, it could help accelerate our economic growth,” she said.

MIF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP closes troubled rural bank

BSP closes troubled rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Rural Bank of San Marcelino Inc. in Zambales, bringing to two the...
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

2 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw

Investing money the right way

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Just recently, there was news about the National Bureau of Investigation issuing a subpoena against actor and TV host Luis Manzano over his alleged involvement in a controversy involving FlexFuel Petroleum Corp...
Business
fbtw

What are you selling?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A couple of years ago, the Ilocana and I bought an old house that needed a lot of repairs.
Business
fbtw
Rate adjustments needed to tame inflation, says BSP

Rate adjustments needed to tame inflation, says BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Monetary authorities are ready to adjust policy stance as necessary after inflation blew past expectations to hit a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

In the mood for love

By Antonio Samson | 58 minutes ago
Since today is the eve of that feast for the hearts, we need to explore the emotional aspects of investments.
Business
fbtw
PSE probes 3 foreign brokerage firms over PLDT fiasco

PSE probes 3 foreign brokerage firms over PLDT fiasco

By Iris Gonzales | 58 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange, through the Capital Markets Integrity Corp., is investigating at least three foreign brokerage...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld developments get IMMUNE certifications

Megaworld developments get IMMUNE certifications

By Iris Gonzales | 58 minutes ago
Upscale property developer Megaworld Corp. has earned “healthy” certifications for six of its office buildings...
Business
fbtw

MPIC agriculture unit eyes P1 billion revenue in 4 years

By Danessa Rivera | 58 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc., the wholly owned agriculture unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. , is targetting P1-billion in revenues in four years, driven mainly by its dairy business.
Business
fbtw

Solar Philippines, Prime Infra advance solar team-up

By Iris Gonzales | 58 minutes ago
Solar Philippines and Razon-led Prime Infra have agreed to advance their partnerships covering several solar projects.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with