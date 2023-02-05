^

Meralco Biz looks to empower more businesses

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Meralco Biz is gearing up to enable the resurgence of businesses with its suite of services and solutions to increase operational efficiency and optimize resources.
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is looking to empower more businesses to thrive even in challenging business environments through Meralco Biz.

“With SMEs as the backbone of the economy, they must always have constant and reliable partners who can help them grow their business and seize opportunities for success,” Meralco Biz assistant vice president and head Joy Mendoza said.

“We are confident that we can be that partner through our established relationship management practices, technical competencies, and a wide array of future-ready services and solutions,” Mendoza said.

Many businesses are looking to get back on track after scaling back operations due to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

With electricity crucial to any business, whether setting up or expanding, Meralco Biz said it could bolster businesses with a power demand of five to 499 kilowatts (kW) across different industries.

“Free consultations with Meralco Biz as early as the planning stage help to ensure the business is powered in time for the target opening,” it said.

Meralco Biz said customers can also achieve further cost efficiencies and maintain safe operations through its comprehensive

and tailor-fit solutions that match business needs, such as peak/off-peak and net metering.

Meralco Biz likewise offers end-to-end energy solutions, including seamless endorsement to subsidiary services such as fiber optic internet connectivity, indoor air quality solutions which optimize health, solar panels that augment power supply, and electric vehicle fleet capabilities.

It services over 92,000 small and medium enterprises with a monthly power demand of five kW to 499 kW across major industries including restaurants, malls, hotels, manufacturing and commercial buildings and more.

Worsening garbage problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The World Bank last year released a report on its assessment of the solid waste management plans as well as the collection, recycling and disposal conditions of the 17 local government units of Metro Manila to determine...
Do the best with what you have s

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The following story appeared in The Houston Chronicle. Courtesy of the website actsweb.org, here is the story of a world-class musician. It may have been an urban legend and may not be valid. But as a parable,...
Government eyes euro bonds, sees higher RTB takeup

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking at offering euro-denominated bonds in a bid to widen the government's funding sources and...
Marcos Jr. admin's first PPP project is Cancer Center

1 day ago
The National Economic Development Authority has approved the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Cancer...
SPPC gets permanent relief

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Court of Appeals has issued a writ of preliminary injunction which in effect permanently suspended the power supply agreement between San Miguel Corp's power generating subsidiary South Premiere Power Corp....
BSP to assess inflation outlook in next meeting

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is focusing on inflation expectations in its first rate-setting meeting for this year after...
PLDT leads data center race in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has maintained its lead as the largest player in the data center market and is eyeing an 82 percent...
Pag-IBIG member savings hit record P80 billion last year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Member savings collections of the Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, reached a record P80 billion last...
BPI links up with Lazada

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Lazada to further expand its reach and boost the financial inclusion initiatives...
Pagcor profit soars to P4.45 billion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Earnings of state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. soared last year amid the continued reopening of the economy that led to better performance of various sectors.
