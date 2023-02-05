Meralco Biz looks to empower more businesses

Meralco Biz is gearing up to enable the resurgence of businesses with its suite of services and solutions to increase operational efficiency and optimize resources.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is looking to empower more businesses to thrive even in challenging business environments through Meralco Biz.

“With SMEs as the backbone of the economy, they must always have constant and reliable partners who can help them grow their business and seize opportunities for success,” Meralco Biz assistant vice president and head Joy Mendoza said.

“We are confident that we can be that partner through our established relationship management practices, technical competencies, and a wide array of future-ready services and solutions,” Mendoza said.

Many businesses are looking to get back on track after scaling back operations due to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

With electricity crucial to any business, whether setting up or expanding, Meralco Biz said it could bolster businesses with a power demand of five to 499 kilowatts (kW) across different industries.

“Free consultations with Meralco Biz as early as the planning stage help to ensure the business is powered in time for the target opening,” it said.

Meralco Biz said customers can also achieve further cost efficiencies and maintain safe operations through its comprehensive

and tailor-fit solutions that match business needs, such as peak/off-peak and net metering.

Meralco Biz likewise offers end-to-end energy solutions, including seamless endorsement to subsidiary services such as fiber optic internet connectivity, indoor air quality solutions which optimize health, solar panels that augment power supply, and electric vehicle fleet capabilities.

It services over 92,000 small and medium enterprises with a monthly power demand of five kW to 499 kW across major industries including restaurants, malls, hotels, manufacturing and commercial buildings and more.