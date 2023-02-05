^

Business

Pagcor profit soars to P4.45 billion in 2022

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
February 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) soared last year amid the continued reopening of the economy that led to better performance of various sectors.

Latest data from Pagcor showed that its net income surged by over 2,000 percent to reach P4.45 billion in 2022.

This is in comparison with the P203.57 million that Pagcor earned in the whole of 2021.

Its income was also a huge jump from the P440.44 million target for the year as set by the Department of Budget and Management.

Pagcor revenues picked up by 66 percent to P58.96 billion from the 2021 level of P35.49 billion.

A huge chunk of the revenues at P55.05 billion came from its income from gaming operations which went up by nearly 70 percent in 2022.

Last year, the government allowed casinos and offshore gaming operations to return to their operations at much bigger capacities as COVID cases continued to drop and as the population got more vaccines.

Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco noted that the gaming industry will continue its growth momentum moving forward.

“We are confident that the Philippine gaming sector will be able to fully recover, or even surpass its pre-pandemic earnings soon,” Tengco said.

Tengco emphasized that such is the trend from the start of 2022 until year end.

Last year’s performance was also attributed to the opening of Philippine borders to local and foreign tourists, which resulted in the improved performance of the travel, entertainment, and hospitality sectors.

“Since the lockdowns were eased in the country and gaming venues reopened, customer confidence slowly returned and the attendance in our owned casinos slowly improved,” Tengco said.

On the other hand, Pagcor’s expenses increased by 61.4 percent to P22.59 billion last year as against the P14 billion recorded in 2021. This is also slightly higher than its target of P22.42 billion.

Much of the increase was due to personnel services and maintenance and other operating expenses.

Following the strong 2022 performance, Pagcor’s contribution to nation-building also jumped by 51 percent to P34.67 billion.

Bulk of this at P26.15 billion went to the Bureau of the Treasury. Pagcor also allocated P3.63 billion for the government’s socio-civic programs.

Some P2.75 billion was likewise remitted to the Bureau of Internal Revenue as part of its franchise tax and P1.3 billion to the Philippine Sports Commission.

Cities hosting Pagcor’s casino Filipino branches also received P451.72 million while the Board of Claims under the Department of Justice got P33.76 million.

As mandated by law, Pagcor is tasked to provide portions of its earnings to various government agencies.

PAGCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Worsening garbage problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The World Bank last year released a report on its assessment of the solid waste management plans as well as the collection, recycling and disposal conditions of the 17 local government units of Metro Manila to determine...
Business
fbtw

Do the best with what you have s

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The following story appeared in The Houston Chronicle. Courtesy of the website actsweb.org, here is the story of a world-class musician. It may have been an urban legend and may not be valid. But as a parable,...
Business
fbtw
Government eyes euro bonds, sees higher RTB takeup

Government eyes euro bonds, sees higher RTB takeup

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking at offering euro-denominated bonds in a bid to widen the government’s funding sources and...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. admin's first PPP project is Cancer Center

Marcos Jr. admin's first PPP project is Cancer Center

1 day ago
The National Economic Development Authority has approved the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Cancer...
Business
fbtw

SPPC gets permanent relief

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Court of Appeals has issued a writ of preliminary injunction which in effect permanently suspended the power supply agreement between San Miguel Corp’s power generating subsidiary South Premiere Power Corp....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to assess inflation outlook in next meeting

BSP to assess inflation outlook in next meeting

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is focusing on inflation expectations in its first rate-setting meeting for this year after...
Business
fbtw
PLDT leads data center race in Philippines

PLDT leads data center race in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has maintained its lead as the largest player in the data center market and is eyeing an 82 percent...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG member savings hit record P80 billion last year

Pag-IBIG member savings hit record P80 billion last year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Member savings collections of the Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, reached a record P80 billion last...
Business
fbtw
BPI links up with Lazada

BPI links up with Lazada

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Lazada to further expand its reach and boost the financial inclusion initiatives...
Business
fbtw
Meralco Biz looks to empower more businesses

Meralco Biz looks to empower more businesses

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. is looking to empower more businesses to thrive even in challenging business environments through Meralco...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with