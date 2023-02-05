NGCP warns public vs fake investment site

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has warned the public against a fraud investment website using the company’s name.

NGCP has issued a notice to the public saying that https://app.ngcpdf.com/ is a fake NGCP investment website.

“All our transactions are made through reputable brokerage institutions or local banks,” NGCP said.

NGCP said its business processes are found in the company’s official website at www.ngcp.ph.

It urged the public to report suspicious or fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, NGCP in a recent customer bulletin said its defaulting customers would be charged an interest rate of 13 percent for the first quarter following the updating of interest rates among its accredited banks.

The first quarter interest rate is lower than the interest rate during the fourth quarter of last year.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid.

It is committed to invest around P440 billion in the next 13 years across 211 projects which are aimed at supporting the country’s growing electricity demand and make its power backbone continuously reliable.