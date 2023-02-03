^

Business

NEDA Board approves 7 projects

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 2:12pm
NEDA Board approves 7 projects
The MRT-3 rehabilitation project, which the DOTR requested an array of changes such as changes in scope, received the NEDA Board’s approval. This project looked to upgrade the railway to its originally-designed state, with some flexibility for capacity expansion.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority Board approved a slew of new infrastructure projects on Friday.

In a statement, the NEDA Board listed the seven new projects that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave the go-ahead. Completing the list, besides the Marcos Jr. administration’s first public-private partnership project, a cancer center that would be housed in the state-owned Philippine General Hospital, were these projects.

READ: Marcos Jr. admin's first PPP project is Cancer Center

The Department of Transportation’s P17 billion airport development project in Dumaguete. This would replace the existing airport, as the South Korean government will bankroll P13 billion of the project’s costs. 

The Department of Agriculture’s P6 billion development project will develop ancestral domains in Mindanao in a bid to improve the resiliency and agricultural productivity in the region. A P5.3 billion official development assistance loan from the World Bank will finance the project, with the rest of the costs bankrolled by local government units and the DA.

The Department of Public Works and Highways’ P20 billion floodway improvement project will develop the climate resilience of three major river basins in Mindanao. 

The NEDA Board approved the DOTR’s request for changes in scope, increase in costs, and extension of the implementation period for its modern busway system project in Metro Davao.

The MRT-3 rehabilitation project, which the DOTR requested an array of changes such as changes in scope, received the NEDA Board’s approval. This project looked to upgrade the railway to its originally-designed state, with some flexibility for capacity expansion.

The Marcos Jr. administration will use a P2.12 billion loan balance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to improve the country’s Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management System. This will cover a feasibility study and maintenance contracts.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Maharlika’s political risk

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Desperate to get credible support for putting up the Maharlika Fund, the administration’s economic managers tapped the Milken Institute to bless it. They got it, sort of.
Business
fbtw
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw
Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

2 days ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164...
Business
fbtw

Monde Nissin inks Figaro buy-in deal

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Monde Nissin Corp. yesterday signed an agreement for its acquisition of 820.3 million common shares in Figaro Coffee Group.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines eyes retail Euro bond sale to help bridge budget gap

Philippines eyes retail Euro bond sale to help bridge budget gap

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 minutes ago
The Marcos Jr. administration warmed to the idea of floating Euro bonds to supplement its budgetary needs amid a tight fiscal...
Business
fbtw
DOF's Diokno says inflation has peaked, softer US Fed hikes 'good'

DOF's Diokno says inflation has peaked, softer US Fed hikes 'good'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Inflation accelerated to a 14-year high of 8.1% year-on-year in December 2022.
Business
fbtw
Squidpay gets e-wallet license revoked by BSP

Squidpay gets e-wallet license revoked by BSP

6 hours ago
There are no “good guys” here; PHA and its leadership obviously failed to do sufficient due diligence on this...
Business
fbtw
Figaro and Monde Nissin execute deal for 15% stake

Figaro and Monde Nissin execute deal for 15% stake

6 hours ago
This one is still a head-scratcher for me.
Business
fbtw
Quick take: Robinsons Retail teases 'stellar' year and 2 more market updates

Quick take: Robinsons Retail teases 'stellar' year and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
Quick market takes.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with