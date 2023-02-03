^

Business

Philippine transitioning into a viable MRO hub – DTI

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is transitioning into a viable hub for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), driven by the country’s young and skilled talents, according to the chief of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“With the collaboration of young and talented minds in the aviation and aerospace industry, the Philippines is transitioning to a highly cost-competitive environment that will make its strategic location a viable MRO hub in Asia,”Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said.

He recently made an onsite visit to Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) MRO facility located at the Villamor Airbase to welcome the arrival of a new Lufthansa aircraft.

The Lufthansa Aircraft that arrived in the country from Frankfurt, Germany is the first reactivated A380 aircraft of Lufthansa to undergo extensive C-Check in preparation for the increased travel demand.

DTI said Pascual’s onsite visit is in line with the support of the collaboration between the DTI and LTP in promoting the MRO industry in the country.

Since its inauguration in 2020, Lufthansa Technik Philippines has been committed to its role of promoting competence as a MRO for commercial aircraft, including the largest Airbus available.

Pascual emphasized that LTP’s opening of a new hangar in August is “a testament to faith and confidence in the country’s significant role in the global value chain for aerospace.”

Meanwhile, the DTI emphasized that with several Philippine companies that are AS9100 and National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP)-certified, MRO operation in the country guarantees a wide range of services that will cater to the growing demand of the aviation industry globally.

Through its partnership with the private and public sectors, DTI said it is committed to delivering its promise of making the Philippines the hub for manufacturing and aftermarket services in the aerospace industry.

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw
Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

2 days ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164...
Business
fbtw
Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 3.57% to finish at 7,035.76. The broader All Shares index saw similar gains, scooping...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

14 hours ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. saw its fortunes improve in 2022 as easing pandemic restrictions and a reopened Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP simplifies UITF licensing

BSP simplifies UITF licensing

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to simplify the licensing framework and certification program for unit investment trust...
Business
fbtw
Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso yesterday pierced the 53 to $1 mark to hit its strongest level in more than seven months as it joined other currencies...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat on profit taking

Stocks retreat on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors took profits yesterday following news of an anticipated rate hike and easing inflation in the US, sending the benchmark...
Business
fbtw
High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s unit

High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation – Moody’s unit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Analytics sees inflation in Asia Pacific gradually slowing down this year on the back of elevated borrowing...
Business
fbtw
Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt soared to P13.42 trillion in end-2022, with its share to the overall economy easing to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with