Philippine transitioning into a viable MRO hub – DTI

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is transitioning into a viable hub for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), driven by the country’s young and skilled talents, according to the chief of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“With the collaboration of young and talented minds in the aviation and aerospace industry, the Philippines is transitioning to a highly cost-competitive environment that will make its strategic location a viable MRO hub in Asia,”Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said.

He recently made an onsite visit to Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) MRO facility located at the Villamor Airbase to welcome the arrival of a new Lufthansa aircraft.

The Lufthansa Aircraft that arrived in the country from Frankfurt, Germany is the first reactivated A380 aircraft of Lufthansa to undergo extensive C-Check in preparation for the increased travel demand.

DTI said Pascual’s onsite visit is in line with the support of the collaboration between the DTI and LTP in promoting the MRO industry in the country.

Since its inauguration in 2020, Lufthansa Technik Philippines has been committed to its role of promoting competence as a MRO for commercial aircraft, including the largest Airbus available.

Pascual emphasized that LTP’s opening of a new hangar in August is “a testament to faith and confidence in the country’s significant role in the global value chain for aerospace.”

Meanwhile, the DTI emphasized that with several Philippine companies that are AS9100 and National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP)-certified, MRO operation in the country guarantees a wide range of services that will cater to the growing demand of the aviation industry globally.

Through its partnership with the private and public sectors, DTI said it is committed to delivering its promise of making the Philippines the hub for manufacturing and aftermarket services in the aerospace industry.