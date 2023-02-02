Best practices on complaints mngmt

MANILA, Philippines — According to a 2015 research by Esteban Kolsky, 13 percent of unhappy customers will share their complaint with 15 or more people. Furthermore, only one in 25 unhappy customers will complain directly to you. As for the customers that don’t complain, they just stop doing business with you. It is certainly cheaper to spend on customer retention than acquiring new ones.

To help organizations address customer complaints effectively, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting an online training entitled, Best Practices in Complaints Management to be held on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16 and 17 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.via Zoom.

Customer complaint handling skills are among the most valuable skill sets for any employee who deals with customers. The manner in which your employees deal with customers or clients is a huge factor in your ability to retain those business relationships. This two-session program is to help organizations instill the art of customer complaint handling and to build customer loyalty to your business. This special training program is aligned with ISO 10002 series of 2018 on Quality Management and Customer Satisfaction Guidelines in Handling Complaints in Organizations.

Learn from CGBP course director Kamaneson Ganeson who is a Malaysia-based master trainer for various management systems including ISO 9001, 10002, 14001, 18001, 22301, 31000, 20000, TS16949, 27001. He has rolled out many customer management and international quality training programs in Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines both for the public and private sectors with stellar brands such as AMEX, Sitel, Toshiba, Fujitsu, McDonalds, Jollibee, BDO, SM, Metrobank, Cebu Pacific, SSS, Philhealth and many more. He recently retired as vice president, head of Total Quality Management, and chief risk officer of Megawide Corporation. In his four-year stint with the organization, he was also the designated coach and master trainer on various training programs for all front-line directors and project managers.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for entrepreneurs, leaders, managers, supervisors, account officers and frontliners in the field of service delivery and various industries such as hospitality and management, real estate, BPOs, banking and finance, service management and operations, healthcare, and public service. Enroll and turn those customer complaints to compliments!

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Supreme Court for MCLE, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, DILG-Local Government Academy, and Civil Service Commission.

For other Best Practices programs such as Effective Customer Service in the New Normal, Customer Service for the Hotel & Restaurant Industry and more, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.