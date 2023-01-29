Vista Land brings Asterra condo series to Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Leading real estate developer Vista Land is bringing its new Asterra series of condominium properties down south as it trains the spotlight on Mindanao’s progressive cities.

Asterra’s foray into Mindanao will be one of synergy and collaboration, benefitting both the region and the housing brand, said property tycoon and Vista Land chairman Manuel Villar.

“With the singular beauty of the island and its rich cultural heritage, Vista Land hopes to build idyllic residential projects such as Asterra to match,” Villar said.

The Asterra brand, Villar’s personal project, is envisioned as a condominium development that will provide affordable urban living in the suburbs.

“I believe that now is the best time to give Mindanaoans the quality homes of their dreams, while offering property investors the value proposition they won’t find elsewhere in the region,” Villar said.

To be unveiled in the early months of 2023 are Asterra’s plans for condo developments that will rise in Mindanao’s quiet and serene suburbs.

Villar said his vision for Asterra is to rise in the outskirts of the metro, in select locales that tout the rapid appreciation of land values. This will, in turn, afford great long-term returns for its future homeowners and investors.

In all its developments, Asterra will have multiple buildings with four to seven levels, where each unit will offer sleek, space-optimizing interiors that will serve as idyllic domiciles for young professionals and starting families.