^

Business

Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 5:24pm
Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports
Trade deficit occurs when the country’s imports bill outgrows export sales.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ trade gap was trimmed in December amid softening exports and imports as the global economy steels itself for an economic slowdown. 

Trade deficit, which occurs when the country’s imports bill outgrows export sales, shrank 10.2% year-on-year to $4.6 billion in December. This, however, was larger by 23.9% compared to the previous month’s gap, data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. 

The country’s external trade narrowed by 9.9% year-on-year to $15.9 billion in December. This was slower compared to the 3.8% annual growth rate in November.

Broken down, exports retreated 9.7% year-on-year to $5.7 billion in December. Outbound shipments of electronic products, the country’s top export product, declined 13.9% annually to $3.17 billion in December. 

Imports shrank 9.9% compared with a year ago, tallying $10.3 billion in December. This came as the value of seven of the country’s top imports, such as iron and steel, declined.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said he expected exports to soften. 

"We had expected exports to finally contract as global demand for electronics fades. This trend was noted in slowing trade in other ASEAN neighbors so it was only a matter of time that it surfaced in the Philippines,” he said in a Viber message. 

Mapa noted global demand would soften in 2023, amid headwinds. For him, demand could firm up once China sees economic activity resumes. 

“Import trends however suggest that growth momentum is fading. Capital imports and raw materials imports are down again, suggesting that rapid fire rate hikes carried out amidst the global commodity boom are negatively impacting domestic capital formation,” Mapa added. 

In the Philippines, Mapa explained that higher borrowings costs could deter capital formation.

“Although a full-blown recession may be a remote occurrence for the Philippines, higher borrowing costs are still likely to cap capital formation and overall growth down the line,” he said. 

FOREIGN TRADE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro Coffee Group

Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro Coffee Group

7 hours ago
Monde Nissin will purchase the shares in Figaro for P1 each, bringing the total value of the transaction to P820.3 milli...
Business
fbtw

Let taipans fund Maharlika

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Malacanang claims that Junior, together with his economic advisers and seven top taipans of Philippine business, promoted the Maharlika Fund in Davos. We shouldn’t hold our breath that they convinced anyo...
Business
fbtw

Fragmentation of world trade

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
“Fragmentation” is the latest buzzword that’s being used to describe what could be a new economic era in the world, quite distinct from the decades of its predecessor that everyone knows as gl...
Business
fbtw

The Phl Constitution – Amending the restrictive economic provisions

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Congressman Rufus B. Rodriguez, has invited many stakeholders to answer the following questions in a hearing to be held at the House this Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound ahead of GDP release

Stocks rebound ahead of GDP release

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices regained yesterday their losses in the previous trading session as investors anticipate better-than-expected...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines secures $500-M ADB loan to fix labor market scarring

Philippines secures $500-M ADB loan to fix labor market scarring

1 hour ago
The loan seeks to help the government fix the ugly scars left by the pandemic on the country’s labor market.
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations

Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The Philippine economy ended 2022 on a high note amid roiling external headwinds that forced consumers to endure high in...
Business
fbtw
Cemex announces P2.1-B tender offer by owner to 'consolidate interest'

Cemex announces P2.1-B tender offer by owner to 'consolidate interest'

8 hours ago
"This one had the forums howling, and for two main reasons."
Business
fbtw
ACEN to receive 500-M shares in SPNEC in debt repayment deal

ACEN to receive 500-M shares in SPNEC in debt repayment deal

8 hours ago
"Again, I have no idea here, I’m just speculating."
Business
fbtw
Boulevard Holdings buys a piece of Siargao and 2 more market updates

Boulevard Holdings buys a piece of Siargao and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
Whew!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with