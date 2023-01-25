^

Business

ACEN starts construction of 300-MW Zambales solar farm

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 12:07pm
ACEN starts construction of 300-MW Zambales solar farm
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Ayala-led listed energy platform said the move made sense. The company said Zambales is home to one of the country’s highest irradiance zones, teeming with clean energy potential.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is expanding its renewables portfolio as the construction of a 300-megawatt solar farm commenced in Zambales, north of the capital Manila.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Ayala-led listed energy platform said Zambales is home to one of the country’s highest irradiance zones, teeming with clean energy potential for the company. 

“This expansion of our Palauig solar assets comes at an exciting time for ACEN’s Philippine operations as we are relying on our core market to boost our energy transition efforts in the region,” said Jose Maria Zabaleta, company chief development officer.

“Palauig 2 Solar is the first of several new plants to commence with major construction works this year, and the need to sustain this accelerated pace towards the exponential growth of the renewables space is on top of our agenda,” he added. 

The listed energy platform is expected to spend an estimated P16 billion for the development. The amount factored in the construction of a 1,200 MW transmission line. 

ACEN indicated that the 300 MW Palauig 2 solar farm is projected to generate over 450 Gigawatt hours of clean energy annually. Combined with Palauig 1 Solar’s 90 GWh output, ACEN noted this project will be able to power an equivalent of 139,000 households.

Likewise, the company noted that the solar farm can shave off 350,000 tonnes of carbon emissions yearly. 

ACEN noted this move fell in line with the company’s push to increase renewable energy projects in its portfolio. The project stood in proximity to the 63 MW Palauig 1 Solar project, another ACEN solar development.

READ: Ayala to fully abandon coal investments by 2030

The Philippines is targeting 35% of renewables in its power generation mix by 2030. 

ACEN CORP.

AYALA CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Let taipans fund Maharlika

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Malacanang claims that Junior, together with his economic advisers and seven top taipans of Philippine business, promoted the Maharlika Fund in Davos. We shouldn’t hold our breath that they convinced anyo...
Business
fbtw
Higher credit card rates help banks cover costs

Higher credit card rates help banks cover costs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The higher ceiling on interest rates or finance charges on all credit card transactions is seen aiding banks cover the cost...
Business
fbtw

The Phl Constitution – Amending the restrictive economic provisions

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
The chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Congressman Rufus B. Rodriguez, has invited many stakeholders to answer the following questions in a hearing to be held at the House this Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Questions abound as Marcos Jr. admin wants to privatize NAIA ops

Questions abound as Marcos Jr. admin wants to privatize NAIA ops

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration bared its plan on privatizing the operations of the iconic Ninoy Aquino International Airport,...
Business
fbtw

Malolos-Clark rail delayed on payment issues

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The government has failed to pay a contractor of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project on time, delaying the delivery of the infrastructure by nearly a year from its original target of 2024.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prosecutor finds probable cause to indict Marvin Dela Cruz

Prosecutor finds probable cause to indict Marvin Dela Cruz

3 hours ago
The backdoor of SquidPay wasn’t certain or even required. Who knows where this crazy story is going next.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN to co-produce new TV series with GMA

ABS-CBN to co-produce new TV series with GMA

3 hours ago
The show will star Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Richard Yap, and Jodi Sta. Maria.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Fence-sitting on POGOs and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Fence-sitting on POGOs and 3 more market updates

3 hours ago
It’s not shocking to hear a government starved for funding is willing to sit on the fence while collecting some tax...
Business
fbtw
US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

By Alex Pigman | 4 hours ago
The US Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal...
Business
fbtw
Infrastructure spending jumps to P80 billion in November

Infrastructure spending jumps to P80 billion in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The government ramped up its infrastructure spending in November, with expenses jumping by nearly 40 percent to P80 billion,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with