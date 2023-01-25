ACEN starts construction of 300-MW Zambales solar farm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is expanding its renewables portfolio as the construction of a 300-megawatt solar farm commenced in Zambales, north of the capital Manila.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Ayala-led listed energy platform said Zambales is home to one of the country’s highest irradiance zones, teeming with clean energy potential for the company.

“This expansion of our Palauig solar assets comes at an exciting time for ACEN’s Philippine operations as we are relying on our core market to boost our energy transition efforts in the region,” said Jose Maria Zabaleta, company chief development officer.

“Palauig 2 Solar is the first of several new plants to commence with major construction works this year, and the need to sustain this accelerated pace towards the exponential growth of the renewables space is on top of our agenda,” he added.

The listed energy platform is expected to spend an estimated P16 billion for the development. The amount factored in the construction of a 1,200 MW transmission line.

ACEN indicated that the 300 MW Palauig 2 solar farm is projected to generate over 450 Gigawatt hours of clean energy annually. Combined with Palauig 1 Solar’s 90 GWh output, ACEN noted this project will be able to power an equivalent of 139,000 households.

Likewise, the company noted that the solar farm can shave off 350,000 tonnes of carbon emissions yearly.

ACEN noted this move fell in line with the company’s push to increase renewable energy projects in its portfolio. The project stood in proximity to the 63 MW Palauig 1 Solar project, another ACEN solar development.

The Philippines is targeting 35% of renewables in its power generation mix by 2030.