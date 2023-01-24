Converge hits 2022 fiber port rollout target

MANILA, Philippines — Publicly-listed broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. announced it hit its fiber port rollout target in 2022, widening the company's connectivity footprint nationwide.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the company said it had deployed more than two million fiber ports around the country. The announcement was based on Converge's internal data, which revealed that they hit the target following its aggressive rollout in Metro Manila, Rizal, North and Central Luzon and Mindanao.

Data from the National Telecommunications Commission showed that as of end-November, Converge's fiber footprint extended to more than 613,000 kilometers. This comprised a network of subsea, aerial and terrestrial fiber optic cables.

“Converge continues to expand its nationwide network reach to efficiently deliver consumer network demands and empower Filipinos across urban and rural areas. With this record deployment of ports, we are ensuring high availability in more areas around the country,” said Converge co-founder and chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy.

With the target attained, Converge noted it had spent a total of P21-23 billion in capital expenditures in 2022.

The company said it was on track to hit its target to cover an estimated 55% of Filipino households by 2023. As it is, the company indicated it was servicing 53% of households nationwide by the end of September 2022.

Converge recently secured Singapore's approval to sell connectivity with the island nation, supporting the company's bid to widen its international footprint.

Shares at Converge currently trade 0.31% down at P19.32 apiece towards midday of trading on Tuesday.