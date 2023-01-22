Asterra to roll out affordable horizontal housing business

A personal project of real estate tycoon Manuel Villar, Vista Land founder and chairman, Asterra was initially envisioned to provide affordable urban living in the suburbs through residential mid-rise buildings. Designed to serve as idyllic domiciles for young professionals and starting families, Asterra condo developments will rise in select locales that tout rapid appreciation of land values.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from its much-hyped launch last November, Vista Land’s new affordable housing brand, Asterra, is springing yet another surprise on the Philippine real estate market: the rollout of its horizontal housing business.

Soon after, Vista Land said Asterra is set to open 16 new projects in various municipalities in the country. In its agenda this year are both condo developments and the rollout of Asterra’s horizontal housing for property seekers seeking the more laidback neighborhoods of the suburbs. In the Philippines, the suburbs refer to towns and cities just outside the metropolis, whose proximity to the country’s finance and business centers defines them as “economically progressive.”

Asterra promises this fast-growing housing market new and refreshing house model designs that will feature Vista Land’s trademark balance of form and function. Modern aesthetics, superior quality construction, ample living spaces, and family-friendly amenities will also ensure that Asterra’s horizontal projects shall serve as a literal and figurative breath of fresh air for aspiring homeowners.

To date, Asterra has properties in the Greater Manila area’s real estate hotspots such as Cavite and Laguna. New developments will likewise rise in myriad other locations that include Pampanga, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Butuan.

Asterra COO Estrellita Tan said their choices of housing sites reflect the company’s greater vision — one that offers more than just affordable living spaces for every homeowner. “We want Filipinos to grow and prosper while remaining rooted in their sense of community. I think we enable this by providing homes that support our residents’ family and professional lives, social and personal relationships.”