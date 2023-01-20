NEA decision to remove Beneco board hailed

MANILA, Philippines — An umbrella organization of electric cooperatives in the country has lauded a bold initiative by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to recall the probational appointment of the general manager of the Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) in a bid to save the privately owned utility firm from further regression.

The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (PHILRECA) said NEA administrator Mariano Antonio Almeda took a move in the right direction by calling out lawyer Ana Maria Paz Rafael in order to restore the damaged integrity and credibility of the company.

“The service of energizing and distributing power to the public within its franchise area carried out by electric cooperatives should not be afflicted with self-interest nor politicized,” PHILRECA party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus said in a statement.

He cited Almeda for “taking this necessary step in order to correct the illegal appointment of the general manager of Beneco and once again be able to deliver high quality service to the MCOs (member-consumer owners).”

“The current NEA Administrator demonstrates integrity, dedication, and determination in serving the ECs (electric cooperatives) and MCOs. Moving forward, we hope that in the process of selecting and appointing Beneco’s general manager, NEA and all concerned stakeholders would strictly abide by the established rules and regulations in order to maintain the peaceful and competitive service of the cooperative to its MCOs,” De Jesus said.

The NEA, in a resolution issued earlier this week, ordered the removal of Beneco’s directors following findings of long-standing irregularities in the management of the power distributor.

The agency also recalled the probationary appointment of Rafael as general manager of Beneco “effective immediately.”

The NEA approved the creation of task force Beneco to act as interim board of directors, composed of representatives from various sectors such as the business, academe/education, consumer/professional, agricultural and religious sectors.