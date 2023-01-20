^

Business

NEA decision to remove Beneco board hailed

The Philippine Star
January 20, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An umbrella organization of electric cooperatives in the country has lauded a bold initiative by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to recall the probational appointment of the general manager of the Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) in a bid to save the privately owned utility firm from further regression.

The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (PHILRECA) said NEA administrator Mariano Antonio Almeda took a move in the right direction by calling out lawyer Ana Maria Paz Rafael in order to restore the damaged integrity and credibility of the company.

“The service of energizing and distributing power to the public within its franchise area carried out by electric cooperatives should not be afflicted with self-interest nor politicized,” PHILRECA party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus said in a statement.

He cited Almeda for “taking this necessary step in order to correct the illegal appointment of the general manager of Beneco and once again be able to deliver high quality service to the MCOs (member-consumer owners).”

“The current NEA Administrator demonstrates integrity, dedication, and determination in serving the ECs (electric cooperatives) and MCOs. Moving forward, we hope that in the process of selecting and appointing Beneco’s general manager, NEA and all concerned stakeholders would strictly abide by the established rules and regulations in order to maintain the peaceful and competitive service of the cooperative to its MCOs,” De Jesus said.

The NEA, in a resolution issued earlier this week, ordered the removal of Beneco’s directors following findings of long-standing irregularities in the management of the power distributor.

The agency also recalled the probationary appointment of Rafael as general manager of Beneco “effective immediately.”

The NEA approved the creation of task force Beneco to act as interim board of directors, composed of representatives from various sectors such as the business, academe/education, consumer/professional, agricultural and religious sectors.

NEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
PAL resumes flight to Guangzhou

PAL resumes flight to Guangzhou

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 6 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has restored its direct flights to Guangzhou, China.
Business
fbtw
UK's Diageo scoops up Philippines' Don Papa Rum brand for &euro;260-M

UK's Diageo scoops up Philippines' Don Papa Rum brand for €260-M

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Diageo said the purchase will amount to €260 million.
Business
fbtw
Headwinds sent Philippines' dollar position into deficit in 2022

Headwinds sent Philippines' dollar position into deficit in 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The BOP is a summary of the country’s transactions with the world for a specific period of time. A deficit happens when...
Business
fbtw

Second chance for school dropouts

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
More than ever, the Department of Education has to give more attention to bringing into the learning fold the country’s school dropouts, not only those affected by the pandemic, but even those who during the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PEZA to launch sustainability reporting

By Catherine Talavera | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is set to launch a sustainability reporting initiative this year as part of its earlier signed memorandum of understanding with the Global Reporting Initiative.
Business
fbtw

PEZA to launch sustainability reporting

By Catherine Talavera | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is set to launch a sustainability reporting initiative this year as part of its earlier signed memorandum of understanding with the Global Reporting Initiative.
Business
fbtw
BOP deficit swells to $7.3 billion in 2022

BOP deficit swells to $7.3 billion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The country’s balance of payments deficit swelled to a record-high $7.3 billion in 2022, as the elevated global commodity...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw
DOE, Shell partner to support EV industry

DOE, Shell partner to support EV industry

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The Department of Energy has reached an agreement with oil giant Shell for a pilot project that will help support the growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with