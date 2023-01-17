How to import goods to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Importation of goods can be your new source of business or a great way to save on costs to stay competitive for those who want to go direct to their source of supply of goods and commodities overseas.

To teach you the trade secrets of importers, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an online training entitled, “Best Practices Guide on How to Import Goods to the Philippines” on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, via Zoom.

This two-session program is for those who want to really learn the best practices for a trouble-free importation of goods to the Philippines.

This training will feature, lawyer Ferdinand Nague, who is the author of the ”Handbook on the Tariff and Customs Code of the Philippines and the Customs Brokers Act of 2004,” and “The Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016/ 2019 edition.” He was one of the customs experts hired for the compliance and accession of the Philippines to the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures otherwise known as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC). He was also tapped by the USAID as one of its consultants and technical experts who drafted and finalized the Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

He also served as the president of the Chamber of Customs Brokers Inc. (CCBI), chairman of the PRC-Board for Customs Brokers and chairman of the CHED Technical Committee for Customs Administration. He is a licensed broker and presently, the managing partner of Nague Malic Magnawa & Associates Customs Brokers.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, entrepreneurs, importers, exporters, CFOs, traders, procurement officers, brokers, and anyone interested in the topic.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Supreme Court for MCLE, DILG-Local Government Academy, Civil Service Commission, and other regulatory agencies.

Check www.cgbp.org for a complete list of upcoming international trade training programs such as the INCOTERMS 2020: Revised International Rules on Interpretation of Trade Terms; Mastering the Basics of Letters of Credits; Revised ISBP on LC Transactions; and Business Guide to Preparing and Handling Transfer Pricing Audit and many more! You may also call landlines in Manila lines (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59 or (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69.