Local shares rally past 7,000 level

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares opened the week upbeat as it rallied past the 7,000 mark, sparking hopes of a run into a bull market, as investors priced in decelerating inflation and China reopening to the global economy.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged 1.35% to close at 7,045.48 on Monday. The broader All Shares index gained 1.03%. Most of the sub-indices finished in the green, led by shares in the financials index.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the gains to upbeat investor sentiment.

“Philippine shares touched the 7,000 level after so many months as foreign funds continued to make bets into our economy, as conviction remained high that the country would be one of the best performers in 2023,” he said in a Viber message.

Limlingan expects a “quiet week” in the local bourse since no economic data will be released this week.

Global equity markets embraced some optimism in past weeks, as China ended its zero-Covid policy. Even then, investors are cautious on the impact of interest rate hikes injected by central banks everywhere in 2022 since this could send the global economy into a recession.

Rastine Mercado, research head at China Bank Securities, explained why the market rallied today.

"The index continued to move higher today and closed atop the 7,000 psychological resistance, buoyed by tailwinds from upbeat offshore investor sentiment, the strong rally in index heavyweights BDO and SM, and hefty net foreign buying of P1.1 billion," he said in an emailed commentary.

Mercado expects this trend to last over the next few trading session, considering that prices would test the immediate support level pegged at 6,850.

That said, the local bourse surged on Friday as investors saw some leeway into future rate adjustments of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Two straight days of rallying put the PSE index near a bull market, punctuated by a rally of 20% from a recent low.

Asian markets profited from the optimism as well. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Wellington and Jakarta all rose.

Tokyo, however, dropped as a stronger yen weighed on exporters and Hong Kong retreated on profit-taking, after having rallied around nine percent since the start of the year. Singapore and Mumbai also dipped.

At home, foreign investors bought P1.08 billion more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.11 billion stocks, valued at P10.23 billion, switched hands on Monday. — with AFP