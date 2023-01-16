^

Government settles less obligations in November

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government cut its debt service in November last year as both principal amortization and interest payments declined, with still about a quarter needed to be settled for the last part of 2022, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Data from the BTr showed that the government slashed its payments in November last year by 24 percent to P61.39 billion from P81.24 billion in the same period in 2021.

This effectively reduced the 11-month debt payments by 12.6 percent to P991.05 billion from P1.13 trillion in the same period in 2021.

This also means that the end-November debt service is 76.23 percent of the P1.3 trillion debt service expenditure for 2022.

Thus, the government should have settled P309 billion in debts for the last month of 2022.

Further, data from the Treasury showed that amortization or the settlement of principal dropped by almost 30 percent to P35.3 billion in November from P50.02 billion in 2021.

The 11-month amortization payment at P531.8 billion is still 27 percent lower than the P731.98 billion in the comparative period.

Similarly, interest payments went down by 16 percent to P26.1 billion in November last year from P31.22 billion a year ago. The bulk of the interest payments at P18.58 billion were issued to domestic creditors.

From January to November, interest payments increased by 14 percent to P459.25 billion from P402.11 billion a year earlier.

Spending on amortization goes to settling the loan principal, while interest payments go to complying with interest obligations.

Broken down for  November alone, the government paid the interest for P10.2 billion in fixed-rate Treasury bonds (T-bonds), P7.62 billion in Retail T-bonds and P743 million in Treasury bills (T-bills).

The Treasury sells government securities every week to generate funding for public programs and projects. Short-dated T-bills have tenors of 91 days, 182 days, and 364 days while long-term T-bonds have maturities of up to over 20 years.

Aside from payment to local lenders, the government settled P7.51 billion in interest owed to foreign financiers during the month.

Meanwhile, almost the entire amortization at P35.09 billion was remitted to external sources while only P208 million in principal payments were made to domestic creditors during the month in review.

Last year, the government planned to settle a record P1.3-trillion in debts, divided into P512.59 billion for interest payments and P785.81 billion for amortization.

The government intends to improve its revenue administration and eliminate wasteful spending to consolidate its fiscal position and, in the process, bring down the debt pile.

