^

Business

Brushing bull market, local shares near 7,000

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 4:44pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares continued their ascent on Friday, brushing bull market territory on their way up, as investors priced in decelerating inflation.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged 1.73% to finish weekly trading at 6,951.54. The broader All Shares index rose 1.38%. All of the sub-indices landed in the green led by shares in the financials index.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the market’s performance to a rosy inflation outlook.

“Philippine shares snatched another winning day as the US December CPI report showed prices declined 0.1% over November,” he said in a Viber message.

Likewise, Limlingan credited the rally on Friday to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ outlook that inflation could slow down in the coming months.

Painfully-high inflation was a fixture in 2022. The public’s purchasing power was battered last year, as supply chain disruptions, expensive fuel prices and a weak peso dampened the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Hernan Segovia, a trader at Summit Securities, explained how the local bourse found a bull market in its crosshairs. The PSE hit its lowest point in October last year, levels unseen since the height of pandemic lockdowns.

A bull market, loosely defined, is punctuated by a rally of 20% from a recent low.

“We may have some bad apples but in every crisis, there will always be an opportunity. That's what happened last Oct 3 as the PSE index dived to its low at 5,700 levels. Back then, countless souls were freaking over a bear market for our bourse,” he said.

Whether the local bourse is indeed in a bull market run, the PSE index has risen from its recent slump.

“Three months later, it surpasses the bull market territory at 6,840 as it ends today's trading at 50 points short of the psychological mark of 7,000,” Segovia added.

Rastine Mercado, research head at China Bank Securities, noted that the market's upbeat performance was last seen back at the end of April 2022.

"Today's rally also places price levels in bull market territory (around 21.9% up from the October low of 5,700), and confirms the technical breakout from the consolidation phase over the past month and a half," he said in an emailed commentary.

Most Asian markets tracked the New York rally. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were all in the green.

At home, foreign investors bought P706.9 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.63 billion stocks, valued at P9.2 billion, switched hands on Friday.  — with AFP

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Backseat drivers

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
The problem with Congressional investigations is the tendency of some legislators to grandstand.
Business
fbtw

Megawide enters data center business

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Armed with a huge war chest with the sale of a portion of its stake  in the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to the Aboitiz Group, Megawide Corp. will initially invest around P7 billion to expand into...
Business
fbtw

Megaworld to build hotel in Palawan

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Andrew Tan-led Megaworld  is hoping to capitalize on Palawan’s  growing tourism potential.
Business
fbtw
Gov't grants new tax incentives to tourism firms, common tower builders

Gov't grants new tax incentives to tourism firms, common tower builders

1 day ago
The decision was handed out on Jan. 6, which the Marcos Jr. administration hoped will accelerate the economy’s rec...
Business
fbtw
NPL ratio of banks down to 3.35% in November

NPL ratio of banks down to 3.35% in November

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Bad debts of Philippines banks continued to fall, translating to a lower non-performing loan ratio for nine consecutive months...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tech at CES shows how farmers can save time, money and the environment

Tech at CES shows how farmers can save time, money and the environment

By Juliette Michel | 1 hour ago
Armed with a smartphone in today's ever more connected world, farmers can remotely monitor the health of their fields, the...
Business
fbtw
At Davos, war, climate and 'de-globalization' take center stage

At Davos, war, climate and 'de-globalization' take center stage

By Adam Plowright | 6 hours ago
For half a century, the World Economic Forum has brought together executives and policymakers to sing the praises of globalization,...
Business
fbtw
DBM releases P14B in pension payment for retired soldiers

DBM releases P14B in pension payment for retired soldiers

6 hours ago
Payroll records indicate that the payout covered pension payments of 137,649 retirees for the first quarter of 2023.&nbs...
Business
fbtw
SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened

SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Filipino families who called themselves poor rose slightly to 12.9 million in December 2022, according to a Social Weather...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: PSEi's ascent to lofty heights? and 5 more market updates

Quick Take: PSEi's ascent to lofty heights? and 5 more market updates

9 hours ago
I don’t personally spend very much time thinking about inclusions and removals, but trading the potential candidates...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with