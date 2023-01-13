Brushing bull market, local shares near 7,000

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares continued their ascent on Friday, brushing bull market territory on their way up, as investors priced in decelerating inflation.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged 1.73% to finish weekly trading at 6,951.54. The broader All Shares index rose 1.38%. All of the sub-indices landed in the green led by shares in the financials index.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the market’s performance to a rosy inflation outlook.

“Philippine shares snatched another winning day as the US December CPI report showed prices declined 0.1% over November,” he said in a Viber message.

Likewise, Limlingan credited the rally on Friday to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ outlook that inflation could slow down in the coming months.

Painfully-high inflation was a fixture in 2022. The public’s purchasing power was battered last year, as supply chain disruptions, expensive fuel prices and a weak peso dampened the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Hernan Segovia, a trader at Summit Securities, explained how the local bourse found a bull market in its crosshairs. The PSE hit its lowest point in October last year, levels unseen since the height of pandemic lockdowns.

A bull market, loosely defined, is punctuated by a rally of 20% from a recent low.

“We may have some bad apples but in every crisis, there will always be an opportunity. That's what happened last Oct 3 as the PSE index dived to its low at 5,700 levels. Back then, countless souls were freaking over a bear market for our bourse,” he said.

Whether the local bourse is indeed in a bull market run, the PSE index has risen from its recent slump.

“Three months later, it surpasses the bull market territory at 6,840 as it ends today's trading at 50 points short of the psychological mark of 7,000,” Segovia added.

Rastine Mercado, research head at China Bank Securities, noted that the market's upbeat performance was last seen back at the end of April 2022.

"Today's rally also places price levels in bull market territory (around 21.9% up from the October low of 5,700), and confirms the technical breakout from the consolidation phase over the past month and a half," he said in an emailed commentary.

Most Asian markets tracked the New York rally. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were all in the green.

At home, foreign investors bought P706.9 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.63 billion stocks, valued at P9.2 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP