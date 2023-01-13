^

Business

DBM releases P14B in pension payment for retired soldiers

Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 12:12pm
The 185 new personnel of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division are to perform anti-COVID-19 frontline missions.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The budget department announced on Friday the release of pension funds for retired soldiers.

In a statement, the Department of Budget and Management approved the disbursement of P14.02 billion to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This amount covers the pension payments for retired military personnel from January to March 2023. 

Payroll records indicate that the payout covered pension payments of 137,649 retirees for the first quarter of 2023. 

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that in the release of the pensions, the national government recognizes the military’s role in maintaining security and stability of the country. 

RELATED STORY: Ex-Defense OIC Faustino says surprise AFP leadership change led to resignation

The announcement comes at the heels of widespread resignations among the top brass of the police, apparently at the prodding of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to cleanse its ranks of drug links. Meanwhile, the AFP has, last week, had a sudden change of command with Gen. Andres Centino returning to his post as military chief.

According to DBM, the fund is “chargeable” against the pension and gratuity fund under the 2023 General Appropriations Act. 

PENSION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
