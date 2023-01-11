ACEN’s Australia solar project may start by 2025

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. said all major contracts are now in place for the construction of the 520-megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar farm project in Australia slated to start operations by 2025.

In a stock exchange filing, ACEN said subsidiary ACEN Australia has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to PCL Construction for the construction of the Stubbo solar project.

PCL, a provider of solar energy solutions in Australia, US and Canada, will be responsible for the detailed design, engineering and procurement of Stubbo solar.

It will also manage ongoing operation and maintenance services in the first two years of operations.

“It is exciting to finalize the EPC with PCL Construction for the development of the Stubbo solar project. We look forward to working with them over the next several years to deliver the project and help support the transition to a low emission generation supply in NSW (New South Wales),” ACEN Australia construction manager Tim Greenaway said.

ACEN said notice to proceed has been issued to PCL for the commencement of Stubbo solar.

“This means that all major contracts are now in place, following the recently signed connection agreement with infrastructure service provider Lumea, the execution of PV module supply contracts, and also a commitment from parent company ACEN of $800 million for the construction of the project,” the company said.

Stubbo solar was granted development consent in 2021.

ACEN said construction of the site access commenced recently, while construction of the main works by PCL is expected to begin this year.

The project is eyed to be operational by 2025.

“We are pleased to have reached this next milestone in bringing the Stubbo solar project to life. It is a critical part of ACEN’s goal of reaching 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, but importantly, Stubbo solar will contribute to NSW’s energy security and Australia’s transition to a clean energy future,” ACEN chief development officer for Sech Zabaleta said.

The 520-MWdc solar project is located within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone in the Mid-Western Regional Council region and will connect to the existing 33-kilovolt network between Wollar and Wellington.

The project will produce enough clean, renewable energy to power more than 185,000 average Australian homes.

The project’s development approval also includes provisions for a 200-megawatt hours battery energy storage system, allowing for the project to later on be adapted to dispatch energy when it is most needed during peak hours and provide important grid stability services.

Stubbo solar is ACEN Australia’s second utility scale solar project in construction.

The company’s New England Solar project, which is one of Australia’s largest solar projects to be participating in the National Electricity Market, is set for completion this year.

ACEN Australia, the platform for ACEN’s renewable energy assets in Australia, has more than 1.5-GW of projects under construction or at an advanced stage of development.

ACEN is the listed energy platform of diversified group Ayala, with an 18-GW development portfolio throughout the Asia Pacific region.

ACEN aims to become the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20-GW in renewables capacity by 2030.