Maynilad allots P19 billion for new sewer lines

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is spending P19 billion in the next five years to install 121 kilometers of new sewer lines to expand sewerage services.

The company said the new sewer pipelines would be laid in portions of Manila, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Bacoor, Las Piñas, Caloocan, and Quezon City.

The new lines will catch used water generated by around 2.1 million customers and convey it to Maynilad’s sewage treatment plants for proper treatment before discharge to the ecosystem.

“The installation of new sewer lines is part of our effort to protect community health and the environment through proper sewage collection and treatment. We hope for the continued support of the local government units so that we can fast track the implementation of these pipe-laying projects in their area,” Maynilad COO Randolph Estrellado said.

To minimize public inconvenience resulting from these pipe-laying activities, Maynilad said it closely coordinates with the barangays and communities.

Affected roads are also immediately restored with temporary asphalt pavement to make the roads passable to motorists.

Moreover, Maynilad said it regularly monitors its contractors to ensure that their work sites are fully enclosed by board-up barricades and have appropriate lighting and traffic/warning signs.

The company is operating and maintaining 625 kilometers of sewer lines, and 22 wastewater treatment facilities that have a combined capacity to treat around 664 million liters of wastewater per day.

Apart from new sewer lines, Maynilad is budgeting P22 billion for seven new water treatment plants in Muntinlupa, Pasay, Parañaque, Cavite, and Rizal in the next five years.

These facilities will add more than 545 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply for distribution to customers, thus helping to reduce service interruptions.

It is also targeting to replace 639 kilometers of old, leaky pipes as part of upgrading its distribution system to reduce water losses.

Maynilad allocated around P9.9 billion for the replacement of deteriorated pipelines in Manila, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas.

Maynilad is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the west zone of the Greater Manila Area.