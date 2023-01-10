^

Meralco opens 2023 with January rate hike

Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 3:34pm
In a statement on Monday, the country’s largest power distributor increased charges by P0.6232 per kilowatt hour. This is equivalent to an increase of P125 for residential customers that consume 200 kWh. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Amid painfully high inflation, consumers should expect their monthly power bills to turn pricey as Manila Electric Co. raised charges in January.

The Pangilinan-led utility company explained why the company is charging customers more in January. First, the generation charge increased to P7.1291 from P6.7975 in December.

Independent power producers, such as First Gen Gas, upped their charges since they used expensive liquid fuel. This was because Malampaya’s natural gas supply failed to meet the producer’s needs. 

Spot market charges crept up by P0.6808 per kWh. Fraught supply conditions forced yellow alerts within the Luzon Grid in December, despite a dip in demand.

Likewise, the increase came as Meralco’s regulator-mandated refund was completed. The refund was equivalent to P0.2761 per kWh for residential customers. 

Meralco is still refunding residential customers, which totals P1.0579 per kWh. These two mandated refunds will end this year, by January and May. 

As it is, the Pangilinan-led power distributor entered into an emergency power supply agreement with San Miguel Corp. power subsidiary GNPower Dinginin Ltd. in December 2022. The deal entails supply from the subsidiary until January 25, covering 300 megawatts baseload capacity to recoup losses from Meralco’s suspended PSA with South Premiere Power Corporation. 

READMeralco signs emergency power deal after San Miguel fallout

